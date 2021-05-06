What have Australia's top-ranked players been up to? We've collated tweets and posts from this week to keep fans up to date ...

Australia, 6 May 2021 | tennis.com.au

We begin this week’s social round-up with a reminder that even the world’s best players aren’t always perfect on court …

Blinded by the sun, all Ash Barty could do was laugh after losing sight of the ball during her quarterfinal win against Petra Kvitova in Madrid:

One opponent who never misses a ball is a good ol’ brick wall. Barty’s parents, Rob and Josie, have recently rediscovered the home-made half-court in their garage where she learnt to play:

Mum & Dad rediscovering my first ever tennis court while doing some home reno’s 😍🎾 Makeshift duck taped net is a little high…

Would love to know how many hours I spent hitting balls against that brick wall 🤣 pic.twitter.com/s9tomDAg6s — Ash Barty (@ashbarty) May 4, 2021

Speaking of old school throwbacks, John Millman has been emulating fellow Queenslander Pat Rafter:

And Nick Kyrgios has been enjoying some early highlights from his own career:

On court in Madrid, a spirited Alex de Minaur has won consecutive matches for the first time since the Australian Open:

Ellen Perez is also enjoying an impressive run, advancing to the doubles quarterfinals to match her career-best result at WTA 1000 level:

Destanee Aiava has returned to the tour, competing in the Czech Republic this week:

While Matt Ebden is exploring in France:

Back in Australia, Todd Woodbridge received his first COVID vaccination:

First dose done! Walk-in took just over an hour all up. @TheRMH staff and @MCEC all working perfectly. #GetVaccinated pic.twitter.com/7EMcg4UMUV — Todd Woodbridge (@toddwoodbridge) May 3, 2021

Kimberly Birrell celebrated her 23rd birthday in style:

Daria Gavrilova is being a tourist in her home city of Melbourne:

And finally, Dylan Alcott met a fellow Aussie legend:

The court is calling! Join in the fun, hire a court today and take advantage of the many healthy benefits of tennis.