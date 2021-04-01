What have Australia's top-ranked players been up to? We've collated tweets and posts from this week to keep fans up to date ...

Australia, 1 April 2021 | tennis.com.au

Many of Australia’s top-ranked players have been competing in Miami this week, which is where we begin the latest social round-up …

Ash Barty has made a winning return to the tour, advancing to the semifinals at the Miami Open:

A career-first top-20 win in Miami gave James Duckworth a big reason to smile:

Storm Sanders enjoyed her time in Miami too, making the second round in singles and doubles:

Thanasi Kokkinakis also impressed, qualifying then recording his first ATP Masters 1000 main draw win in three years:

Meanwhile, Matt Ebden is in Italy preparing for the clay-court season:

Back home in Australia, Dylan Alcott had his first COVID vaccination:

Feel extremely lucky to receive my first dose of the covid vax today, as I fall in the 1b rollout due to my disability. Shoutout to the frontline workers who have been busting their backside to keep us safe.

Also for all the anti-vaxxers, I can actually now walk. Do recommend 👌🏼 pic.twitter.com/X90L11J4iW — Dylan Alcott (@DylanAlcott) March 30, 2021

Alex Bolt made a new friend:

Todd Woodbridge is excited to see tennis events returning across the country:

Loving the fact tennis competitions in Australia slowly getting back to normal. @Tennis_NSW @TennisAustralia https://t.co/usYWRyRuJk — Todd Woodbridge (@toddwoodbridge) March 31, 2021

Lleyton Hewitt and son Cruz are working hard on the practice court:

And finally, an honest and reflective Nick Kyrgios is just trying to be himself:

The court is calling! Join in the fun, hire a court today and take advantage of the many healthy benefits of tennis.