Three more Australians receive main draw singles wildcards for next week's Adelaide International tournament.

Adelaide, Australia, 20 February 2021 | tennis.com.au

Queenslanders Ajla Tomljanovic, Sam Stosur and Olivia Gadecki have been awarded the final three Adelaide International main draw singles wildcards.

They join fellow Australian, world No.1 Ash Barty in the main draw when it gets underway from Monday at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre in South Australia.

Tomljanovic enters the tournament in impressive form having stretched world No.2 Simona Halep in a two-and-a-half hour second round match at the Australian Open.

Stosur, a former world No.4 and 2011 US Open champion will travel to Adelaide after competing in the Australian Open mixed doubles final this evening alongside Matt Ebden.

Eighteen-year-old Gadecki made her WTA main draw debut at last month’s Gippsland Trophy in Melbourne. Gadecki also claimed a career-best win against world No.4 Sofia Kenin at the Melbourne Summer Series.

The current entry list for the second edition of the Adelaide International includes world No.12 Belinda Bencic, world No.14 Johanna Konta and Roland Garros champion Iga Swiatek.

Meanwhile, Storm Sanders (Qld), Kim Birrell (Qld), Ivana Popovic (NSW) and Belinda Woolcock (Vic) have been awarded wildcards for the qualifying draw starting tomorrow, Sunday 21 February 2021.

The tournament’s draw will be held at 1.00pm ACDT tomorrow.

Adelaide International 2021 field Player Rank [WC] Ash Barty (AUS) 1 Belinda Bencic (SUI) 12 Johanna Konta (GBR) 14 Iga Swiatek (POL) 17 Petra Martic (CRO) 18 Elise Mertens (BEL) 20 Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) 28 Wang Qiang (CHN) 34 Veronika Kudermetova (RUS) 36 Zheng Saisai (CHN) 42 Caroline Garcia (FRA) 44 Danielle Collins (USA) 46 Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) 50 Laura Siegemund (GER) 51 Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) 54 Rebecca Peterson (SWE) 55 Jil Teichmann (SUI) 57 Shelby Rogers (USA) 60 Anna Blinkova (RUS) 61 [WC] Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 72 [WC] Sam Stosur (AUS) 112 [WC] Olivia Gadecki (AUS) –

Tickets are on sale via Ticketmaster. Tickets start at $20 for adults with free tickets available for children at all sessions.