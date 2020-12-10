What have Australia's top-ranked players been up to? We've collated tweets and posts from this week to keep fans up to date.

This week’s social round-up begins with a relaxed Ajla Tomljanovic enjoying her off-season break:

Astra Sharma headed to the beach after leaving hotel quarantine in her hometown of Perth:

Meanwhile, Kimberly Birrell is enjoying summer in Queensland:

World No.1 Dylan Alcott proudly celebrated International Day of People with Disability on 3 December:

Happy International day of people with disability day to all my brothers and sisters out there living all across the globe with their respective disabilities. There is now over 1.3 BILLION people around the world that identify as having a disability 1/3 pic.twitter.com/UEXIyewzbF — Dylan Alcott (@DylanAlcott) December 3, 2020

and further challenge and lift your expectations of what you think people with disability can actually achieve – because it’s always more than you think! #IDPWD #disability 3/3 pic.twitter.com/7fgWTHyx0P — Dylan Alcott (@DylanAlcott) December 3, 2020

Casey Dellacqua made a community visit in New South Wales as part of the #RallyAsOne initiative:

It was so rewarding spending the day in Cobargo 🎾 the community was devastated by the bushfires and to be able to give back, put smiles on the faces of some of locals was just awesome 🌟 #RallyAsOne #AusOpen https://t.co/f8NhmLtnLb — Casey Dellacqua OLY (@caseydellacqua) December 3, 2020

John Millman features in a new ATP Tour campaign:

Arina Rodionova is perfecting her drop shot on the practice court:

Abbie Myers, who is competing in the UTR Pro Tennis Series, is re-evaluating her pre-match routine:

Wasn’t a great idea to have a coffee before my match.. pic.twitter.com/iqBkLB3rKU — Abbie Myers (@abbiejanem) December 5, 2020

Nick Kyrgios is looking forward to next year’s Australian Open:

Thanasi Kokkinakis also teased that he and Nick Kyrgios might play doubles at Melbourne Park …

The close friends, who won the Wimbledon boys’ doubles title together in 2013, last teamed up at the Australian Open in 2015.

If they do reunite in 2021, this is another reason to be excited for the upcoming summer of tennis. Bring it on!

