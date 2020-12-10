Leagues Schools Clubs Coaches Tournaments States Australian Open
Australia, 10 December 2020 | tennis.com.au

This week’s social round-up begins with a relaxed Ajla Tomljanovic enjoying her off-season break:

Astra Sharma headed to the beach after leaving hotel quarantine in her hometown of Perth:

Meanwhile, Kimberly Birrell is enjoying summer in Queensland:

World No.1 Dylan Alcott proudly celebrated International Day of People with Disability on 3 December:

Casey Dellacqua made a community visit in New South Wales as part of the #RallyAsOne initiative:

John Millman features in a new ATP Tour campaign:

Arina Rodionova is perfecting her drop shot on the practice court:

Abbie Myers, who is competing in the UTR Pro Tennis Series, is re-evaluating her pre-match routine:

Nick Kyrgios is looking forward to next year’s Australian Open:

Thanasi Kokkinakis also teased that he and Nick Kyrgios might play doubles at Melbourne Park …

The close friends, who won the Wimbledon boys’ doubles title together in 2013, last teamed up at the Australian Open in 2015.

If they do reunite in 2021, this is another reason to be excited for the upcoming summer of tennis. Bring it on!

