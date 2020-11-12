Leagues Schools Clubs Coaches Tournaments States Australian Open
This week’s social round-up begins with the most photographed dog in Australian tennis – Tofu, who belongs to Luke Saville and Daria Gavrilova:

The United States of America Presidential election dominated headlines this week and many of our Aussies players were posting about it too.

Glued to the media coverage, Todd Woodbridge felt nostalgic for his playing days:

Andrew Harris was feeling thankful:

While world No.1 Dylan Alcott celebrated Joe Biden’s victory with a throwback photo:

Closer to home, the Australian Tennis Foundation’s special visit to Kangaroo Island featured in the news:

The tennis community continues to make a difference in many ways.

Lleyton Hewitt celebrated a milestone in the #MessFreeChallenge, an initiative Nick Kyrgios started earlier this year:

Channel Nine announced they would broadcast Roland Garros and Wimbledon from 2021:

And speaking of news, Todd Woodbridge and Casey Dellacqua served up all the latest in Headline Hits:

In on-court news, John Peers celebrated qualifying for the ATP Finals:

WATCH: John Peers speaks to Todd Woodbridge live from London

Kimberly Birrell and Lizette Cabrera are all smiles as they train in Queensland:

John Millman is playing his final tournament of the season in Bulgaria:

READ: Millman, De Minaur into Sofia Open quarterfinals

And finally, Daria Gavrilova shared a cute throwback:

