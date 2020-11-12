What have Australia's top-ranked players been up to? We've collated tweets and posts from this week to keep fans up to date.

Australia, 12 November 2020 | tennis.com.au

This week’s social round-up begins with the most photographed dog in Australian tennis – Tofu, who belongs to Luke Saville and Daria Gavrilova:

The United States of America Presidential election dominated headlines this week and many of our Aussies players were posting about it too.

Glued to the media coverage, Todd Woodbridge felt nostalgic for his playing days:

Another day glued to @CNN #election coverage, reminds of the 90’s playing in Europe when it was the only English speaking channel on the Hotel TV! — Todd Woodbridge (@toddwoodbridge) November 6, 2020

Andrew Harris was feeling thankful:

It’s times like these where I feel so fortunate that I’m from a country that actually values integrity and democracy 🙏🏼 — Andrew Harris (@AndyHarris1994) November 5, 2020

While world No.1 Dylan Alcott celebrated Joe Biden’s victory with a throwback photo:

Was lucky enough to be asked by the @vicgovernor to have dinner with the new President Joe Biden back in 2016 – and in our brief interactions he seemed like an incredibly genuine and kind bloke. Stoked that some dignity and inclusiveness will be restored! 📸 Gavin Blue pic.twitter.com/wlaLQzweyF — Dylan Alcott (@DylanAlcott) November 8, 2020

Closer to home, the Australian Tennis Foundation’s special visit to Kangaroo Island featured in the news:

Great story of tennis helping to rebuild communities. https://t.co/OmmTPeWtwk — Todd Woodbridge (@toddwoodbridge) November 7, 2020

The tennis community continues to make a difference in many ways.

Lleyton Hewitt celebrated a milestone in the #MessFreeChallenge, an initiative Nick Kyrgios started earlier this year:

We are truly a #ForceForGood as a tennis community with the #MessFreeChallenge

We had fun and made 100,000 food donations globally for families in need.

Proud to be part of this @oldelpaso https://t.co/nWdVsEeNlW — Lleyton Hewitt (@lleytonhewitt) November 9, 2020

Channel Nine announced they would broadcast Roland Garros and Wimbledon from 2021:

Great news from @wwos and @Channel9 for all tennis fans! Nine now truly is Australia’s Home of Tennis!! https://t.co/QjZQ5inIHA — Sam Groth (@SamGrothTennis) November 11, 2020

And speaking of news, Todd Woodbridge and Casey Dellacqua served up all the latest in Headline Hits:

Can he make it a third? Doubles star @johnwpeers heads to the ATP Finals as @toddwoodbridge and @caseydellacqua bring you all the latest tennis news from around the world! pic.twitter.com/DGA4DI10DF — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) November 10, 2020

In on-court news, John Peers celebrated qualifying for the ATP Finals:

London here we come 💪 https://t.co/EMqogK7nwG — John Peers (@johnwpeers) November 5, 2020

WATCH: John Peers speaks to Todd Woodbridge live from London

Kimberly Birrell and Lizette Cabrera are all smiles as they train in Queensland:

John Millman is playing his final tournament of the season in Bulgaria:

READ: Millman, De Minaur into Sofia Open quarterfinals

And finally, Daria Gavrilova shared a cute throwback:

This picture was taken before my first ever tennis lesson 🥺 pic.twitter.com/757g7ScXmQ — Daria Gavrilova (@Daria_gav) November 11, 2020

