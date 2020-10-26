Ranking movers: De Minaur on the rise
After strong performances in Antwerp, Alex de Minaur's ranking is on the rise in both singles and doubles.
Australia, 26 October 2020 | Leigh Rogers
It is been a good week for Alex de Minaur, with the Australian improving both his singles and doubles ranking following his efforts in Antwerp.
De Minaur progressed to his first ATP singles final of the season in Antwerp – and the performance has returned him to the world’s top 25 in the latest ATP Tour men’s singles rankings.
The 21-year-old De Minaur rose four places to No.25, his highest ranking since February.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Alex de Minaur
|No.25
|+4
|Nick Kyrgios
|No.44
|-1
|John Millman
|No.45
|-1
|Jordan Thompson
|No.60
|0
|James Duckworth
|No.97
|0
|Alexei Popyrin
|No.109
|0
|Christopher O’Connell
|No.116
|-1
|Marc Polmans
|No.118
|-1
|Alex Bolt
|No.164
|-3
|Aleksandar Vukic
|No.185
|-2
Ash Barty is spending her 47th week atop of the WTA Tour singles rankings, while five other Australia women among Australia’s top 10 enjoyed small rises.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Ash Barty
|No.1
|0
|Ajla Tomljanovic
|No.67
|0
|Sam Stosur
|No.109
|-1
|Astra Sharma
|No.126
|+1
|Maddison Inglis
|No.127
|+1
|Lizette Cabrera
|No.138
|+1
|Priscilla Hon
|No.145
|0
|Arina Rodionova
|No.166
|0
|Destanee Aiava
|No.213
|+1
|Ellen Perez
|No.231
|+1
John Peers continues to climb the ATP Tour doubles rankings, rising two places to No.26 after claiming his third ATP title of the season alongside New Zealand’s Michael Venus in Antwerp.
Alex de Minaur and Matt Reid also improved their doubles rankings this week after advancing to the Antwerp quarterfinals.
Peers and Venus currently sit sixth in the ATP Race to London. Aussie duo Luke Saville and Max Purcell also are in contention for one of the eight spots in the coveted year-ending championships, rising to eighth position in the race after a semifinal run in Cologne last week.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|John Peers
|No.26
|+2
|Luke Saville
|No.38
|0
|Max Purcell
|No.41
|0
|Alex de Minaur
|No.59
|+2
|Matt Reid
|No.92
|+5
|John-Patrick Smith
|No.103
|-3
|Matthew Ebden
|No.114
|0
|Marc Polmans
|No.125
|0
|Scott Puodziunas
|No.190
|-2
|James Duckworth
|No.206
|-1
Astra Sharma is the biggest mover in the latest WTA Tour doubles rankings.
The 25-year-old improved five places to No.112 after reaching the quarterfinals in an ITF tournament in Macon, USA last week.
Ash Barty remains Australia’s top-ranked doubles player at No.14.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Ash Barty
|No.14
|0
|Sam Stosur
|No.31
|-1
|Ellen Perez
|No.47
|0
|Storm Sanders
|No.64
|0
|Arina Rodionova
|No.68
|0
|Monique Adamczak
|No.78
|0
|Astra Sharma
|No.112
|+5
|Jessica Moore
|No.118
|+1
|Ajla Tomljanovic
|No.123
|+1
|Alison Bai
|No.155
|0
> AUSSIES IN ACTION: Find out who is playing this week