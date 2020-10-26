After strong performances in Antwerp, Alex de Minaur's ranking is on the rise in both singles and doubles.

Australia, 26 October 2020 | Leigh Rogers

It is been a good week for Alex de Minaur, with the Australian improving both his singles and doubles ranking following his efforts in Antwerp.

Men’s singles

De Minaur progressed to his first ATP singles final of the season in Antwerp – and the performance has returned him to the world’s top 25 in the latest ATP Tour men’s singles rankings.

The 21-year-old De Minaur rose four places to No.25, his highest ranking since February.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.25 +4 Nick Kyrgios No.44 -1 John Millman No.45 -1 Jordan Thompson No.60 0 James Duckworth No.97 0 Alexei Popyrin No.109 0 Christopher O’Connell No.116 -1 Marc Polmans No.118 -1 Alex Bolt No.164 -3 Aleksandar Vukic No.185 -2

Women’s singles

Ash Barty is spending her 47th week atop of the WTA Tour singles rankings, while five other Australia women among Australia’s top 10 enjoyed small rises.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ash Barty No.1 0 Ajla Tomljanovic No.67 0 Sam Stosur No.109 -1 Astra Sharma No.126 +1 Maddison Inglis No.127 +1 Lizette Cabrera No.138 +1 Priscilla Hon No.145 0 Arina Rodionova No.166 0 Destanee Aiava No.213 +1 Ellen Perez No.231 +1

Men’s doubles

John Peers continues to climb the ATP Tour doubles rankings, rising two places to No.26 after claiming his third ATP title of the season alongside New Zealand’s Michael Venus in Antwerp.

Alex de Minaur and Matt Reid also improved their doubles rankings this week after advancing to the Antwerp quarterfinals.

Peers and Venus currently sit sixth in the ATP Race to London. Aussie duo Luke Saville and Max Purcell also are in contention for one of the eight spots in the coveted year-ending championships, rising to eighth position in the race after a semifinal run in Cologne last week.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move John Peers No.26 +2 Luke Saville No.38 0 Max Purcell No.41 0 Alex de Minaur No.59 +2 Matt Reid No.92 +5 John-Patrick Smith No.103 -3 Matthew Ebden No.114 0 Marc Polmans No.125 0 Scott Puodziunas No.190 -2 James Duckworth No.206 -1

Women’s doubles

Astra Sharma is the biggest mover in the latest WTA Tour doubles rankings.

The 25-year-old improved five places to No.112 after reaching the quarterfinals in an ITF tournament in Macon, USA last week.

Ash Barty remains Australia’s top-ranked doubles player at No.14.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ash Barty No.14 0 Sam Stosur No.31 -1 Ellen Perez No.47 0 Storm Sanders No.64 0 Arina Rodionova No.68 0 Monique Adamczak No.78 0 Astra Sharma No.112 +5 Jessica Moore No.118 +1 Ajla Tomljanovic No.123 +1 Alison Bai No.155 0

