Five Australian players were eliminated from the doubles competition during day six action in Paris.

Paris, France, 3 October 2020 | Leigh Rogers

The winning run of Australians Alex de Minaur and Matt Reid in the men’s doubles competition has ended at Roland Garros.

The close friends scored their first career doubles wins in Paris this week. However, they proved no match for third-seeded American Rajeev Ram and Brit Joe Salisbury in the second round.

The reigning Australian Open champions recorded a 6-3 6-1 victory, losing only nine points on serve in the 51-minute match.

The in-form duo of Australian John Peers and New Zealand’s Michael Venus also lost.

Denmark’s Frederik Nielsen and German Tim Puetz upset the No.11-seeded combination, not dropping serve in a 7-6(3) 6-3 victory.

Top-seeded Colombians Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah eliminated Australia’s Jordan Thompson and his Swedish partner Robert Lindstedt in straight sets, ending Aussie hopes in the men’s doubles competition.

The last remaining Aussie in the women’s doubles competition also lost.

Ajla Tomljanovic and her American partner Alison Riske were beaten by sixth seeds Kveta Peschke of the Czech Republic and Demi Schuurs of the Netherlands.

The French Open opted not to run a mixed doubles competition this year. It is the first time since 1940 there has been no mixed doubles played at the tournament.

ROLAND GARROS

Aussies in action, day six results:

Men’s doubles, second round

Frederik Nielsen (DEN)/Tim Puetz (GER) d [11] John Peers (AUS)/Michael Venus (NZL) 7-6(3) 6-3

[3] Rajeev Ram (USA)/Joe Salisbury (GBR) d Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Matt Reid (AUS) 6-3 6-1

[1] Juan Sebastian Cabal (COL)/Robert Farah (COL) d Jordan Thompson (AUS)/Robert Lindstedt (SWE) 6-4 6-3

Women’s doubles, second round

[6] Kveta Peschke (CZE)/Demi Schuurs (NED) d Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS)/Alison Riske (USA) 6-4 6-3

