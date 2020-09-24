What have Australia's top-ranked players been up to? We've collated tweets and posts from this week to keep fans up to date.

Australia, 24 September 2020 | tennis.com.au

This week’s social round-up begins in Paris, where Max Purcell demonstrated his singles talents:

Ellen Perez has been displaying her drop shot skills in Strasbourg:

I actually have the most dodgy drop shots but here we are with 2 drop shot highlights 😂 https://t.co/ao1IHpDlvW — Ellen Perez (@EllenPerez95) September 21, 2020

Nick Kyrgios showed off a new trick – and encouraged Lleyton Hewitt to join in as part of the #MessFreeChallenge:

Australian Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt took up the challenge:

As did Sam Stosur and Matt Ebden:

Thnx @lleytonhewitt – Now to show u my latest trick shot for the @oldelpasoaustralia New Tortilla Pockets #MessFreeChallenge. Share @NickKyrgios MessFreeChallenge IG post to ur story to help raise up to 10,000 Mexican meal kit donations to @foodbankau. I challenge u all 💪 #ad pic.twitter.com/QcNuKd4i1J — Matt Ebden (@mattebden) September 19, 2020

World No.1 Ash Barty is proving she has many different skills, adding a golf trophy to her collection this week:

Meanwhile, Australian Fed Cup captain Alicia Molik celebrated the Original 9’s 50th anniversary:

Daria Gavrilova has turned her hotel bed into a dance floor:

Thanasi Kokkinakis is trying to stay chilled:

People that jog on the spot at traffic lights kill meeee🤦🏽‍♂️ #relaxchamp — Thanasi Kokkinakis (@TKokkinakis) September 19, 2020

Priscilla Hon is exploring Australia:

And ICYMI, Casey Dellacqua and Todd Woodbridge served up the latest tennis news in Headline Hits:

One stop shop for all your tennis news 🎾 @toddwoodbridge https://t.co/zMGFEWryWp — Casey Dellacqua OLY (@caseydellacqua) September 22, 2020

