Social round-up: Impressive skills and trick shots
What have Australia's top-ranked players been up to? We've collated tweets and posts from this week to keep fans up to date.
Australia, 24 September 2020 | tennis.com.au
This week’s social round-up begins in Paris, where Max Purcell demonstrated his singles talents:
Ellen Perez has been displaying her drop shot skills in Strasbourg:
I actually have the most dodgy drop shots but here we are with 2 drop shot highlights 😂 https://t.co/ao1IHpDlvW
— Ellen Perez (@EllenPerez95) September 21, 2020
Nick Kyrgios showed off a new trick – and encouraged Lleyton Hewitt to join in as part of the #MessFreeChallenge:
Yeah, I can do the Mess-free Mex thanks to Old El Paso Tortilla Pockets ! What about you, @lleytonhewitt89 and @tayla_harris ??? My @nkfoundation and @oldelpasoaustralia have partnered to donate 10,000 Mex meal Kits to @foodbankaus plus one more for every share of this video. Getting involved is easy; share this post to your stories and help us feed thousands of families across Aus🌯🌯🌯 #MessFreeChallenge #OldElPasoTacoTuesday #Spon
Australian Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt took up the challenge:
How easy are @OldElPasoAustralia’s new Tortilla Pockets?! @cruzhewitt & I enjoy the mess free Mex as a post workout meal. Pick up some new Tortilla Pockets and show me your #MessFreeChallenge. Now show me what you can do @matt_ebden and @samstosur ! Don’t forget to share @k1ngkyrg1os latest post to your story as well and help us feed thousands of families across Australia (up to 10,000 Old El Paso meal kits) #MessFreeChallenge
As did Sam Stosur and Matt Ebden:
Thnx @lleytonhewitt – Now to show u my latest trick shot for the @oldelpasoaustralia New Tortilla Pockets #MessFreeChallenge. Share @NickKyrgios MessFreeChallenge IG post to ur story to help raise up to 10,000 Mexican meal kit donations to @foodbankau. I challenge u all 💪 #ad pic.twitter.com/QcNuKd4i1J
— Matt Ebden (@mattebden) September 19, 2020
World No.1 Ash Barty is proving she has many different skills, adding a golf trophy to her collection this week:
Meanwhile, Australian Fed Cup captain Alicia Molik celebrated the Original 9’s 50th anniversary:
9 Gutsy women that risked their careers in 1970 to establish the first women’s only professional tennis event with Gladys Heldman. Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the #Original9 thank you for your courage and fight for #equality @wta #adollarmakesadifference . Super special shout out to 🇦🇺 Aussies #JudyDalton and #kerrymelvillereid 📷credit: Getty Images
Daria Gavrilova has turned her hotel bed into a dance floor:
Thanasi Kokkinakis is trying to stay chilled:
People that jog on the spot at traffic lights kill meeee🤦🏽♂️ #relaxchamp
— Thanasi Kokkinakis (@TKokkinakis) September 19, 2020
Priscilla Hon is exploring Australia:
And ICYMI, Casey Dellacqua and Todd Woodbridge served up the latest tennis news in Headline Hits:
One stop shop for all your tennis news 🎾 @toddwoodbridge https://t.co/zMGFEWryWp
— Casey Dellacqua OLY (@caseydellacqua) September 22, 2020
