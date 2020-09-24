Leagues Schools Clubs Coaches Tournaments States Australian Open
Australia, 24 September 2020 | tennis.com.au

This week’s social round-up begins in Paris, where Max Purcell demonstrated his singles talents:

Ellen Perez has been displaying her drop shot skills in Strasbourg:

Nick Kyrgios showed off a new trick – and encouraged Lleyton Hewitt to join in as part of the #MessFreeChallenge:

Australian Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt took up the challenge:

As did Sam Stosur and Matt Ebden:

World No.1 Ash Barty is proving she has many different skills, adding a golf trophy to her collection this week:

Meanwhile, Australian Fed Cup captain Alicia Molik celebrated the Original 9’s 50th anniversary:

Daria Gavrilova has turned her hotel bed into a dance floor:

Thanasi Kokkinakis is trying to stay chilled:

Priscilla Hon is exploring Australia:

And ICYMI, Casey Dellacqua and Todd Woodbridge served up the latest tennis news in Headline Hits:

