Australia's John Millman exits the US Open after a five-set loss to Frances Tiafoe in the second round.

New York, USA, 4 September 2020 | Leigh Rogers

John Millman’s US Open campaign is over, losing his second round match against American Frances Tiafoe in five sets today.

The No.82-ranked Tiafoe posted a 7-6(6) 3-6 1-6 6-3 6-3 victory in a three hour, 56 minute battle filled with dramatic momentum swings.

Millman played well, hitting 50 winners and winning 70 per cent of points on his first serve. But it wasn’t enough for the world No.43 to stop the flashy American.

Tiafoe, who saved two set points in the opening set, finished strongly. The 22-year-old hit 12 winners and only six unforced errors in the deciding set.

Christopher O’Connell’s dream debut in New York is over too after a straight-sets loss to third-seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev.

Medvedev, a finalist at last year’s US Open, recorded a 6-3 6-2 6-4 win against the No.116-ranked Australian.

“He’s not an easy opponent, he plays great,” Medvedev said of O’Connell.

The 26-year-old from Sydney, who took a medical timeout for a back injury during the second round match, will still rise to a new career-high ranking after scoring his first Grand Slam win this week.

Earlier today, No.21-seeded Australian Alex de Minaur booked his place in the third round with a four-set victory against France’s Richard Gasquet.

Australia has two men in the round of 32, with world No.63 Jordan Thompson also progressing yesterday.

John Peers is through to the second round in the men’s doubles draw, teaming with New Zealand’s Michael Venus to record a straight-sets win today against American wildcards Nathaniel Lammons and Nicholas Monroe.

Aussies in action, day four results:

Men’s singles, second round

[21] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d Richard Gasquet (FRA) 6-4 6-3 6-7(6) 7-5

Frances Tiafoe (USA) d John Millman (AUS) 7-6(6) 3-6 1-6 6-3 6-3

[3] Daniil Medvedev (RUS) d Christopher O’Connell (AUS) 6-3 6-2 6-4

Men’s doubles, first round

[6] Kevin Krawietz (GER)/Andreas Mies (GER) d Max Purcell (AUS)/Luke Saville (AUS) 7-6(4) 6-7(5) 6-4

John Peers (AUS)/Michael Venus (NZL) d [WC] Nathaniel Lammons (USA)/Nicholas Monroe (USA) 6-4 6-2