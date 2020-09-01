Alex de Minaur and John Millman headline the Australians in action on day two of the US Open.

New York, USA, 1 September 2020 | Leigh Rogers

Four Australian men – Alex de Minaur, John Millman, James Duckworth and Christopher O’Connell – begin their US Open campaigns on day two.

They are aiming to join compatriot Jordan Thompson in the second round of the singles draw. The 26-year-old from Sydney was the sole Australian winner on day one, scoring a four-set victory against Italian Stefano Travaglia to match his career-best result in New York.

After a five-month break from professional tennis due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Australia’s Alex de Minaur told Todd Woodbridge in a Tennis Australia Facebook Live interview yesterday he was excited to make his Grand Slam return.

“I’m ready to play, I don’t think I can handle too many more practice days,” the 21-year-old said. “I’m very eager to compete again.”

Play begins at 1am AEST in New York.

Aussies in action, day two:

Christopher O’Connell (AUS) v Laslo Djere (SRB)

Men’s singles, first round, Court 8, third match

In his US Open main draw debut, No.116-ranked Christopher O’Connell faces world No.81 Laslo Djere. They have played once before, with the former world No.27-ranked Serbian winning in straight sets on clay in 2016. The 26-year-old from Sydney is a much improved player from then, as achieving a career-high ranking last month highlighted.

James Duckworth (AUS) v Salvatore Caruso (ITA)

Men’s singles, first round, Court 4, fourth match

After undergoing minor shoulder surgery early in the tour shutdown, 28-year-old James Duckworth makes his professional return in New York against world No.100 Salvatore Caruso. This is their first career meeting. Making his fifth main draw appearance at the US Open, the No.84-ranked Duckworth is aiming to reach the second round for the first time since 2016.

[21] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Andrej Martin (SVK)

Men’s singles, first round, Court 11, fourth match

After winning his first ATP doubles title last week, Alex de Minaur turns his sights onto singles. The 21-year-old plays world No.98-ranked Andrej Martin in the opening round. His 30-year-old opponent is making his second main draw appearance in New York. This is a fourth for No.28-ranked De Minaur, who is aiming to better last year’s fourth-round run. This is their first meeting.

John Millman (AUS) v [22] Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO)

Men’s singles, first round, Court 7, fifth match

World No.43-ranked John Millman has a tough opening round against No.30-ranked Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili. The 31-year-old from Brisbane thrives in New York though, where he made the quarterfinals in 2018. Although Basilashvili leads their head-to-head record 2-1, the 28-year-old has a 1-4 season record against top 50-ranked opponents.

