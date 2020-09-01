Jordan Thompson leads the Aussie charge on the US Open's opening day, scoring a four-set win to advance to the second round.

New York, USA, 1 September 2020 | Leigh Rogers

Australian Jordan Thompson is through to the US Open second round.

The world No.63 scored a 6-3 6-4 4-6 6-2 win against Italian Stefano Travaglia this morning.

Thompson’s consistency proved telling in the two hour, 41 minute battle, conceding only 27 unforced errors compared to his No.87-ranked opponent’s 55.

This is the third time in his career that Thompson has progressed to the second round in New York. The 26-year-old from Sydney next plays No.72-ranked Belarusian Egor Gerasimov, who advanced with a four-set upset win over No.18 seed Dusan Lajovic.

> Celebrating US Open anniversaries of Aussie champions

It has been a tough opening day for the Aussie women so far, with both Ajla Tomljanovic and Lizette Cabrera eliminated.

Former world No.1 and US Open 2016 champion Angelique Kerber ended Tomljanovic’s campaign with a 6-4 6-4 win, while Montenegro’s Danka Kovinic scored a 6-4 3-6 6-2 victory over Cabrera.

Australians Marc Polmans, Maddison Inglis and Astra Sharma play their first-round matches later this morning.

Arina Rodionova will now also feature in first-round action, playing American Madison Brengle this morning. The No.154-ranked Australian was promoted into the draw as an alternate following the withdrawal of Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko.

> US Open, day one: Aussies in action