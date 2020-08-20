What have Australia's top-ranked players been up to? We've collated tweets and posts from this week to keep fans up to date.

Let’s begin this week’s social round-up with some travel updates from some of our top-ranked Aussie players, who are beginning to make their way to New York for the US Open:

I can confirm currently during my stopover in Doha that travel is very different beast these days 😯 https://t.co/9TNsf2eeJX pic.twitter.com/CEPs35IY86 — John Millman (@johnhmillman) August 15, 2020

Without fail every time I enter the US and customs asks my purpose for travel and I say tennis they ask me if I have played @serenawilliams 😅 — Ellen Perez (@EllenPerez95) August 15, 2020

World No.43 John Millman shared a reassuring update:

First impressions of the US Open series are really positive. It’s noticeable how hard the USTA has worked to create a comfortable and safe environment. I’m pumped to be back playing. Top effort from the entire USTA team. — John Millman (@johnhmillman) August 17, 2020

Ellen Perez is having fun at her New York hotel:

Meanwhile, Daria Gavrilova got cheeky with former world No.1 Ana Ivanovic and played a prank on fiance and Australian Open doubles finalist Luke Saville:

Lol @LukeSaville18 wasn't happy. But anyway this strawberry Tim Tam is 👎 I will stick with double coat 😂 pic.twitter.com/jkOGxG9opb — Daria Gavrilova (@Daria_gav) August 13, 2020

Sam Stosur wrote about her 2020 experiences for Australian Tennis Magazine:

Check out part of my article in the latest @AusTennisMag hope you enjoy the read https://t.co/dCmIwSZ9gF — Samantha Stosur (@bambamsam30) August 16, 2020

Nick Kyrgios is campaigning for his local community:

I grew up near tennis clubs. Delivering racquets to kids in Gungahlin in 2019 showed me tennis is pumping but they need clubs to play at! The kids of tomorrow deserve the opportunity. Get behind this!!#Tennis4Gungahlin Who’s up?

@ABarrMLA @TennisCanberra @foundation_nk pic.twitter.com/56SKZh8g6R — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) August 19, 2020

Zoe Hives achieved another milestone in her comeback:

Lleyton Hewitt is sporting some new Davis Cup attire:

World No.1 Ash Barty featured on the ABC television show One Plus One:

This is a fabulous interview 🎾 two humble legends having an awesome chat ✨@kurtfearnley @ashbarty https://t.co/pPnWamH5gC — Casey Dellacqua OLY (@caseydellacqua) August 14, 2020

Mark Philippoussis made a surprise appearance on The Masked Singer – a television singing competition:

And ICYMI, former Grand Slam champions Casey Dellacqua and Todd Woodbridge have started a new weekly Twitter show:

So happy to be back talking tennis 🎾 with @toddwoodbridge ✨join us this week & every week as we bring you Headline Hits 😀 https://t.co/CI9kkHokNL — Casey Dellacqua OLY (@caseydellacqua) August 18, 2020