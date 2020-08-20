Leagues Schools Clubs Coaches Tournaments States Australian Open
Let’s begin this week’s social round-up with some travel updates from some of our top-ranked Aussie players, who are beginning to make their way to New York for the US Open:

World No.43 John Millman shared a reassuring update:

Ellen Perez is having fun at her New York hotel:

Meanwhile, Daria Gavrilova got cheeky with former world No.1 Ana Ivanovic and played a prank on fiance and Australian Open doubles finalist Luke Saville:

Sam Stosur wrote about her 2020 experiences for Australian Tennis Magazine:

FEATURE: Sam Stosur – My memorable year

Nick Kyrgios is campaigning for his local community:

Zoe Hives achieved another milestone in her comeback:

Lleyton Hewitt is sporting some new Davis Cup attire:

World No.1 Ash Barty featured on the ABC television show One Plus One:

Mark Philippoussis made a surprise appearance on The Masked Singer – a television singing competition:

And ICYMI, former Grand Slam champions Casey Dellacqua and Todd Woodbridge have started a new weekly Twitter show:

