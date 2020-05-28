Social round-up: Memories of Roland Garros
What have Australia's top-ranked players been up to? We've collated tweets and posts from this week to keep fans up to date.
There is excitement in the air across Australia with tennis facilities beginning to re-open and everyone allowed to play tennis again – with safety precautions of course!
It’s a difficult time for some of our top-ranked players though, who have been unable to compete in the French Open originally scheduled for this fortnight …
World No.1 Ash Barty, who was meant to be defending her title in Paris, found some clay courts a little closer to home instead:
Back on clay today! Would be rude not to 🦓🧡 pic.twitter.com/nyXDDqp1o8
— Ash Barty (@ashbarty) May 25, 2020
Matt Ebden has Paris on his mind too:
Missing @rolandgarros – the French Open this week! Definitely missing Paris and sliding around on the red clay 🎾🇫🇷🗼❤
–#rolandgarros #rg #paris #france #perth #australia #tennis #clay #covid19 #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/QS1RbfQhjq
— Matt Ebden (@mattebden) May 27, 2020
As does Priscilla Hon, who scored her first Grand Slam win at last year’s French Open:
And Alex de Minaur shared what his French Open outfit would have been:
Meanwhile, Nick Kyrigos is missing his other favourite sport – basketball:
Storm Sanders is spreading her wings:
Kimberly Birrell found a colourful reason to smile:
Luke Saville and partner Daria Gavrilova are supporting a great cause:
Arina Rodionova is getting distracted during her beach workouts:
Pat Cash is rocking out with some friends:
And finally, Aussie legends Todd Woodbridge and John Fitzgerald have an important message to share:
The tennis court is the perfect place to exercise safely.
@toddwoodbridge and John Fitzgerald take us through some simple steps for healthy hitting.
#TheCourtIsCalling pic.twitter.com/ZDAM32Yq5w
— TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) May 27, 2020