Leagues Schools Clubs Coaches Tournaments States Australian Open
Menu

Australia, 28 May 2020 | tennis.com.au

There is excitement in the air across Australia with tennis facilities beginning to re-open and everyone allowed to play tennis again – with safety precautions of course!

It’s a difficult time for some of our top-ranked players though, who have been unable to compete in the French Open originally scheduled for this fortnight …

World No.1 Ash Barty, who was meant to be defending her title in Paris, found some clay courts a little closer to home instead:

Matt Ebden has Paris on his mind too:

As does Priscilla Hon, who scored her first Grand Slam win at last year’s French Open:

And Alex de Minaur shared what his French Open outfit would have been:

Meanwhile, Nick Kyrigos is missing his other favourite sport – basketball:

View this post on Instagram

I miss ball

A post shared by Nick Kyrgios (@k1ngkyrg1os) on

Storm Sanders is spreading her wings:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAjXxIYgApf/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Kimberly Birrell found a colourful reason to smile:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAkBh-KATC7/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Luke Saville and partner Daria Gavrilova are supporting a great cause:

Arina Rodionova is getting distracted during her beach workouts:

Pat Cash is rocking out with some friends:

And finally, Aussie legends Todd Woodbridge and John Fitzgerald have an important message to share:

Related Aussie profiles

Popular

Latest

View more

Similar

© Copyright 2020 Tennis Australia