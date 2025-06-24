Queensland’s Best to Battle for $30k at Money Race Finals

The Queensland Money Race Finals will return in January 2026 with a refreshed format that promises a higher level of competition and an enhanced player experience. While the number of player spots has been refined, a boosted $30,000 prize pool ensures the tournament will deliver stronger matchups and higher stakes for Queensland's top tennis talent.

Throughout 2025 players will compete in events across Queensland linked to Money Race to earn their place in this prestigious event, and for the first time the full event will be played on the big stage during the Brisbane International at the Queensland Tennis Centre.

The Finals will take place from 7-10 January 2026, with qualifying 5-6 January.

The format has been refined, with the top six players on the Queensland Money Race leader board receiving direct entry, while the next eight ranked players will contest qualifying for the remaining two spots in the draw. Those who reach the main draw will enjoy an incredible Brisbane International experience, including player accreditation, access to the player areas, and all the benefits typically reserved for tournament athletes.

Players are encouraged to compete regularly in 2025 Money Race events throughout Queensland to maximise their ranking points and improve their chances of reaching the Finals and playing on one of the sport's biggest stages.

To support participation from all regions, eligible players from outside South East Queensland will be offered travel subsidies of $300, ensuring the Finals reflect the depth of talent from across the state.

Direct acceptance and qualifying positions will be confirmed following the final Money Race tournament of the year-the O3k David Turbayne Tennis Centre Open, which concludes on 1 December 2025.

Sheridan Adams, General Manager, Coaching and Competitive Play, said, "The updated format rewards quality and consistency across the season. It sharpens the competitive focus while providing a high-level opportunity for those who rise to the top. The additional prize money and support for regional players reflect our ongoing commitment to creating meaningful and inclusive pathways."

With so much on the line, it promises to be a thrilling lead-in to the 2025 Queensland Money Race Finals in January.

For more information on the Queensland Money Race please click here.