Winners Crowned at the 2024 Queensland Tennis Awards

The tennis community from across Queensland gathered at the 2024 Queensland Tennis Awards presented by Higgins, celebrating the outstanding achievements of athletes, coaches, clubs, volunteers, and supporters who have made significant contributions to tennis in the state. Held in the Grand Room at the W Brisbane, the evening set the stage for recognising excellence across 17 award categories.

Tennis icons Casey Dellacqua and Todd Woodbridge took on the role of MCs for the evening, bringing their charm and tennis expertise to guide the audience through the night's formalities. The evening unfolded with a sit-down dinner, encouraging attendees to mingle, share stories, and honour the achievements across all facets of Queensland tennis.

Adding to the excitement, Australian tennis star John Millman joined in a live Q&A session, sharing insights from his career and his passion for nurturing the next generation of tennis talent in Queensland. His words resonated with attendees, offering a unique perspective on the journey to professional success.

In addition to recognising the successes of Queensland's tennis community, the evening featured a raffle, offering guests the chance to win a selection of prizes. Among the sought-after items were tickets to the 2025 Brisbane International, a signed racquet from tennis legend Rafael Nadal, and a bed and breakfast experience at the W Brisbane. These prizes, along with others, added an extra level of excitement to the night.

Tennis Queensland CEO Cameron Pearson said, "The 2024 Queensland Tennis Awards was a fantastic evening, uniting the tennis community to celebrate the exceptional achievements across the state."

"Congratulations to all our winners and finalists - Your unwavering dedication and commitment to tennis in Queensland is truly inspiring, and will collectively shape the future of our sport for years to come."

The positive feedback received from all those present highlighted the success of the night and its significance in acknowledging and celebrating the accomplishments of the tennis community. A special thank you to the Queensland Tennis Awards sponsors Higgins, Optus and Fowlers Group for their valuable support in making this event possible.

2024 WINNERS:

Coaching Excellence - Club

Wayne Fielder

Coaching Excellence - Development

Shayne Tabb

Coaching Excellence - Performance

Chris Mahony

Most Outstanding Club - Metro

Mooloolaba Tennis Club Inc.

Most Outstanding Club - Regional/Rural

Callide Valley Tennis Association Inc.

Most Outstanding Junior Athlete with a Disability

Archie Graham & Oliver Fanshawe

Most Outstanding School

Toowoomba Anglican School

Most Outstanding Inclusion Initiative Presented by Optus

Positive Energy Enabling Abilities

Regional Shield

Sunshine Coast Regional Assembly

Excellence in Officiating

Vince Robertson

Geoffrey E Griffith Lifetime Volunteer Achievement Award

Dianne White

Most Outstanding 30+ Masters

Kerryn Cyprien

Most Outstanding Event

2024 Open 3K University of Queensland Open Championships

Eddie Machin - Regional Male Junior Athlete of the Year

Rohan Hazratwala

Anthony Richardson Regional Female Junior Athlete of the Year

Juliet Santitto

Wendy Turnbull Medal - Female Junior Athlete of the Year

Emerson Jones

Wendy Turnbull Medal - Male Junior Athlete of the Year

Hayden Jones

Ashley Cooper Medal - Athlete of the Year

Adam Walton

Learn more about the Awards Honour Roll here.