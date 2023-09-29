Finalists Announced For The 2023 Queensland Tennis Awards

The Queensland tennis community is abuzz with excitement as the 2023 Queensland Tennis Awards finalists have been revealed, showcasing a remarkable list of talent, dedication, and passion that defines tennis in the state.

With an impressive lineup of finalists spanning 21 award categories, The Queensland Tennis Awards serve as a platform to acknowledge the achievements of athletes, clubs, coaches, volunteers, and individuals who have made a positive impact on the sport. The winners of the Queensland Tennis Awards may be nominated for the 2023 Newcombe Medal, Australian Tennis Awards - the highest honour in Australian Tennis.

Tennis Queensland CEO Kim Kachel said, "The 2023 Queensland Tennis Awards are a testament to the incredible talent and dedication within our tennis community. Each finalist represents the passion and hard work that drives our sport forward."

"The finalists for the Awards exemplify the spirit of our sport - from the youngest junior athletes to our dedicated volunteers - each has a role in shaping the future of tennis."

"Thank you to the tennis community for their ongoing commitment to growing the game. They are the heart and soul of the community and the backbone of our sport."

Winners will be announced on Saturday 4th November at Victoria Park.

2023 FINALISTS

Coaching Excellence - Club

Adon Kronk

Helan Ambrey

Tim Low

Coaching Excellence - Development

Clint Fyfe

Harry Lee

Jacob Alchin

Coaching Excellence - Performance

Jarrad Bunt

Harry Lee

Most Outstanding Club - Metro

Sunshine Tennis

Beenleigh Tennis Centre

Shaw Park Tennis Centre

Mooloolaba Tennis Club

Redland Bay Tennis Club

Most Outstanding Club - Regional/Rural

Callide Valley Tennis Association

Flinders Tennis Club

Most Outstanding Junior Athlete with a Disability

Chloe Dunn

Oliver Fanshawe

Rhylee Jackson

Most Outstanding Open Athlete with a Disability

Timothy Gould

Hunter Thompson

Archie Graham

Most Outstanding School - Excellence & Participation

St Joseph's Primary School Biloela

Sunshine Coast Grammar School

Sheldon College

Thangool State School

Most Outstanding Teacher

Margaret Lyons

Sandra Ferrier

Margaret-Mary Opstelten

Regional Shield

Gold Coast Regional Assembly

Sunshine Coast Regional Assembly

Metro Regional Assembly

Excellence in Officiating

Gary Bigg

Scott Cunliffe

Tomoko Narasada

Volunteer Achievement Award

Tracey Horn

Lauren Griffin

Darren Thorpe

Joan O'Brien

Leeanne Braund

Most Outstanding 30+ Masters

Roanne Lemmon-Warde

Michael Ford

Ross Orford

Most Outstanding Event

2023 O10K J125 Champion Engineering Mid North Open Age - Capra Series

2023 Queensland Head State Age

Cairns Pro Tour

Ashley Cooper Medal - Athlete of the Year



Jason Kubler

Ajla Tomlijanovic

Kimberley Birrell

Olivia Gadecki

Wendy Turnbull Medal - Female Junior Athlete of the Year

Lily Taylor

Emerson Jones

Wendy Turnbull Medal - Male Junior Athlete of the Year



Taiki Takizawa

Hayden Jones

Eddie Machin - Junior Regional Male Athlete of the Year

To be announced on the Awards Night.

Anthony Richardson Junior Regional Female Athlete of the Year

To be announced on the Awards Night.

