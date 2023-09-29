Finalists Announced For The 2023 Queensland Tennis Awards

The Queensland tennis community is abuzz with excitement as the 2023 Queensland Tennis Awards finalists have been revealed, showcasing a remarkable list of talent, dedication, and passion that defines tennis in the state.
With an impressive lineup of finalists spanning 21 award categories, The Queensland Tennis Awards serve as a platform to acknowledge the achievements of athletes, clubs, coaches, volunteers, and individuals who have made a positive impact on the sport. The winners of the Queensland Tennis Awards may be nominated for the 2023 Newcombe Medal, Australian Tennis Awards - the highest honour in Australian Tennis.
Tennis Queensland CEO Kim Kachel said, "The 2023 Queensland Tennis Awards are a testament to the incredible talent and dedication within our tennis community. Each finalist represents the passion and hard work that drives our sport forward."
"The finalists for the Awards exemplify the spirit of our sport - from the youngest junior athletes to our dedicated volunteers - each has a role in shaping the future of tennis."
"Thank you to the tennis community for their ongoing commitment to growing the game. They are the heart and soul of the community and the backbone of our sport."
Winners will be announced on Saturday 4th November at Victoria Park.
Winners will be announced on Saturday 4th November at Victoria Park.
2023 FINALISTS
Coaching Excellence - Club
Adon Kronk
Helan Ambrey
Tim Low
Coaching Excellence - Development
Clint Fyfe
Harry Lee
Jacob Alchin
Coaching Excellence - Performance
Jarrad Bunt
Harry Lee
Most Outstanding Club - Metro
Sunshine Tennis
Beenleigh Tennis Centre
Shaw Park Tennis Centre
Mooloolaba Tennis Club
Redland Bay Tennis Club
Most Outstanding Club - Regional/Rural
Callide Valley Tennis Association
Flinders Tennis Club
Most Outstanding Junior Athlete with a Disability
Chloe Dunn
Oliver Fanshawe
Rhylee Jackson
Most Outstanding Open Athlete with a Disability
Timothy Gould
Hunter Thompson
Archie Graham
Most Outstanding School - Excellence & Participation
St Joseph's Primary School Biloela
Sunshine Coast Grammar School
Sheldon College
Thangool State School
Most Outstanding Teacher
Margaret Lyons
Sandra Ferrier
Margaret-Mary Opstelten
Regional Shield
Gold Coast Regional Assembly
Sunshine Coast Regional Assembly
Metro Regional Assembly
Excellence in Officiating
Gary Bigg
Scott Cunliffe
Tomoko Narasada
Volunteer Achievement Award
Tracey Horn
Lauren Griffin
Darren Thorpe
Joan O'Brien
Leeanne Braund
Most Outstanding 30+ Masters
Roanne Lemmon-Warde
Michael Ford
Ross Orford
Most Outstanding Event
2023 O10K J125 Champion Engineering Mid North Open Age - Capra Series
2023 Queensland Head State Age
Cairns Pro Tour
Ashley Cooper Medal - Athlete of the Year
Jason Kubler
Ajla Tomlijanovic
Kimberley Birrell
Olivia Gadecki
Wendy Turnbull Medal - Female Junior Athlete of the Year
Lily Taylor
Emerson Jones
Wendy Turnbull Medal - Male Junior Athlete of the Year
Taiki Takizawa
Hayden Jones
Eddie Machin - Junior Regional Male Athlete of the Year
To be announced on the Awards Night.
Anthony Richardson Junior Regional Female Athlete of the Year
To be announced on the Awards Night.
