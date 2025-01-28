Destanee Aiava, Kimberly Birrell and Olivia Gadecki enjoyed rankings spikes in various categories after career-best Grand Slam runs at Australian Open 2025.

Melbourne, VIC, 28 January 2025 | Jackson Mansell

Women’s singles:

Following her best Grand Slam result, Destanee Aiava has jumped to her highest WTA ranking in seven years. The 24-year-old rose 24 places to world No.171 after she progressed through qualifying and reached the second round at Australian Open 2025.

A three-hour epic against Greet Minnen in the opening round was the highlight of her Melbourne Park run, Aiava coming from a set and 5-2 down to record her first AO main-draw win and her first at a Grand Slam.

In other movements, Australian No.1 Kimberly Birrell achieved a career-high after her successful AO 2025 qualifying campaign. The Queenslander moved up four spots to world No.95.

Meanwhile, Talia Gibson climbed 15 places following her maiden victory against Turkish youngster Zeynep Sonmez.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Kimberly Birrell No.95 +4 Olivia Gadecki No.107 -1 Maya Joint No.109 -4 Ajla Tomljanovic No.114 0 Daria Saville No.122 +2 Talia Gibson No.135 +15 Maddison Inglis No.148 -1 Taylah Preston No.167 +5 Priscilla Hon No.169 -7 Destanee Aiava No.171 +24

Men’s singles:

James Duckworth improved his ranking after his best Australian Open run in four years. The 33-year-old moved to world No.81, an increase of eight spots after he cruised to victory during the first round against Dominic Stricker.

Tristan Schoolkate enjoyed his debut Australian Open main draw appearance. After he recorded another Grand Slam win over Taro Daniel. Schoolkate became the first player since Tomas Martin Etcheverry to take a set off eventual champion Jannik Sinner. He climbed 26 places to world No.147.

James McCabe rose to a career-high ranking after scoring his maiden major victory. The 21-year-old moved up to world No.225.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Alex de Minaur No.8 0 Alexei Popyrin No.26 -1 Jordan Thompson No.28 -1 Aleksandar Vukic No.66 +2 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.72 -1 Rinky Hijikata No.73 -1 Chris O’Connell No.78 -8 James Duckworth No.81 +8 Adam Walton No.87 +3 Max Purcell No.117 -11

Women’s doubles:

Kimberly Birrell and Olivia Gadecki excelled in doubles at Australian Open 2025. The pair teamed up to reach the final 16 in the women’s doubles, before opposing each other in the mixed doubles final.

Gadecki claimed bragging rights in that match and holds the higher ranking of world No.97 – an increase of 14. Meanwhile, Birrell enjoyed the biggest rise of any player inside the Australian top 10 with a 49-spot increment to world No.183.

In her new partnership with Elise Mertens, Ellen Perez climbed the rankings. Their second-round appearance saw Perez move up one place to world No.12.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Ellen Perez No.12 +1 Storm Hunter No.53 -22 Olivia Gadecki No.97 +14 Jaimee Fourlis No.138 +2 Petra Hule No.171 -1 Priscilla Hon No.180 0 Kimberly Birrell No.183 +49 Maya Joint No.219 -5 Alexandra Osborne No.220 -5 Destanee Aiava No.225 -60

Men’s doubles:

On his retirement tour, Luke Saville made one last jump up the rankings. Paired with Li Tu, the Australian Open 2020 doubles finalist improved 36 spots to world No.103 – his highest ranking in 18 months. Saville and Tu progressed the furthest of any Australian men’s doubles pair.

Matthew Romios and Tristan Schoolkate both improved their rankings immensely at Australian Open 2025. Both reaching the second round with their respective partners, Romios and Schoolkate solidified their spot in Australia’s top 10.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Jordan Thompson No.5 -2 Max Purcell No.13 -1 Matt Ebden No.20 -5 John Peers No.35 -2 John-Patrick Smith No.72 -3 Matthew Romios No.88 +9 Rinky Hijikata No.98 -6 Luke Saville No.103 +36 Thomas Fancutt No.114 -3 Tristan Schoolkate No.120 +18

