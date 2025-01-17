Taking a set from world No.1 Jannik Sinner in his Rod Laver Arena debut at the Australian Open, Tristan Schoolkate also lived out a childhood dream.

Melbourne, VIC, 17 January 2025 | Jackson Mansell

The Australian Open 2012 men’s final is regarded as one of the greatest matches played at Rod Laver Arena, as Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal certified their legendary statuses after almost six hours of high-quality tennis.

A 10-year-old Tristan Schoolkate was one of the 15,000 spectators that night, aspiring to one day grace the same court as Djokovic and Nadal. On Thursday night, that dream became a reality.

An irregular Thursday night as described by the Aussie wildcard, Schoolkate headlined the night session at Rod Laver Arena against world No.1 Jannik Sinner – a pinch-yourself moment for the 23-year-old.

“I have watched so much tennis as a little kid and so many big matches on that court. Probably one that comes to mind the most is when Rafa and Djoko played, I think 2012, they were both cramping and everything in the ceremony afterwards, it was pretty crazy,” Schoolkate said on one of his fondest Rod Laver Arena memories. “You walk down, see the Walk of Champions. So many people would do anything to actually just walk down there.

“It’s not every week I get to play in front of so many people and have everyone scream my name. Playing against the world No.1, it’s not your regular Thursday night.”

The ovation of the crowd only grew louder at the end of the first set. Sinner’s eighth unforced error ensured Schoolkate broke to love. In the process, the young West Australian became the first player in 106 days to steal a set from the reigning Australian Open champion.

“Awesome. Yeah, definitely something I won’t forget,” Schoolkate said about playing on centre court in front of a home crowd. “The first hour was probably the most enjoyable hour of tennis I have had in my career.

29 and out ❌ Tristan Schoolkate becomes the first player to take a set off Sinner since Tomás Etcheverry on October 2nd, 2024 – 106 days ago!🤯@wwos • @espn • @eurosport • @wowowtennis • #AusOpen • #AO2025 pic.twitter.com/K6mNzl8EsX — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 16, 2025

“Week in, week out on the tour I’m usually not playing in front of too many people. It was pretty cool to have the whole arena screaming my name. I had a great experience last week in Adelaide, as well. Obviously a bit smaller than Rod Laver [Arena], but tonight was awesome.”

Schoolkate ultimately lost to the Italian 4-6 6-4 6-1 6-3, but the world No.173 will use Thursday night’s match as a stepping stone.

“I guess it’s a testament to the work I’m doing. I feel like I’m improving year after year,” he said. “To test myself against the best in the world and have some success in the match was really good. Gives me a lot of belief that what I’m doing is working, and if I can keep working on my game and keep improving, hopefully I can take another set and maybe even a match off players like this.”

Destanee Aiava also valiantly bowed out on Thursday night after falling to world No.11 Danielle Collins 7-6(4) 4-6 6-2. Her campaign ends after an impressive fortnight. The first time she qualified for the Australian Open, Aiava enjoyed her best run at a major.

“I think I showed myself this week that I do belong here. I’ve known it for quite a while but actually putting it into action and doing it is completely different. I think I did that this week.”

