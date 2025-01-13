Twenty-year-old Talia Gibson secures her first Grand Slam main-draw victory in an epic comeback at Melbourne Park.

Melbourne, Australia , 13 January 2025 | Jackson Mansell

Talia Gibson’s maiden victory against a top-100 opponent could not have come at a better time.

The young West Australian came from a set down to prevail against world No.94 Zeynep Sonmez 3-6 7-6(5) 6-1 at Melbourne Park on Monday afternoon.

With both players vying for their first Grand Slam victory, Sonmez first assumed authority. The Turkish youngster hit 17 winners to Gibson’s seven in the opening set to draw first blood.

Pressure from the world No.150 would be Sonmez’s eventual downfall in the second set. A double fault from the world No.94 with a match point against her ultimately helped Gibson level proceedings at one set all.

Gibson took full control in the final set, racing to an early double-break lead. She needed just seven games to close out the match, booking her date with Paula Badosa on Wednesday.

More to come.

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to hit the court and have some fun!