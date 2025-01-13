Alex de Minaur and Olivia Gadecki are among six Aussies who will take to the court on Tuesday.

Melbourne, VIC, 13 January 2025 | Jackson Mansell

Rod Laver Arena will have a distinct green and gold sentiment on Tuesday night when Alex de Minaur and Olivia Gadecki take to the court on Day 3 of Australian Open 2025.

It will be the first time since Day 5 of Australian Open 2019 that two Aussies headline singles action in the night session at Rod Laver Arena.

The United Cup pairing joins a star-studded Aussie line-up competing on Day 3, featuring Alexei Popyrin, Kimberly Birrell, Emerson Jones and Rinky Hijikata.

They aim to join the seven Australians already through to the second round.

[8] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Botic van de Zandschulp (NED)

Head-to-Head: De Minaur leads 1-0

Alex de Minaur begins his eighth Australian Open campaign in arguably the form of his life. After a career-best season in 2024 – despite a significant period marred with injury – the world No.8 feels he has now “got his legs back”.

“It’s definitely the best I’ve felt since Wimbledon. Very happy with how the body is moving, how it’s feeling. It’s been a long time coming, but it’s feeling in the best shape it has been in a very, very long time,” he said while representing Australia at the United Cup.

“Over the last couple of years, I feel like I’ve become a better version of myself. Every time I come here to the Australian Open, I feel like I’m a better version of what I was the year before. I’ve learnt so much. I’m playing with a lot more confidence. I’m doing all the right things.”

De Minaur has a winning record against his first-round opponent. Their encounter at the 2022 Davis Cup quarterfinalse helped propel Australia to their first Davis Cup final in 19 years.

> VIEW: Australian Open 2025 men’s singles draw

Olivia Gadecki (AUS) v Veronika Kudermetova

Head-to-Head: First meeting

Olivia Gadecki entered the 2025 season as Australian No.1 and will hope to regain that mantle at Australian Open 2025. She begins her tournament campaign with her highest ranking at a Grand Slam, at world No.106.

“I’m really excited for the season ahead. To get to start in Oz is quite exciting. I don’t feel like there’s any better way to start the year,” she said.

The 22-year-old is searching for her maiden Grand Slam victory when she meets former world No.9 Veronika Kudermetova on Tuesday night. The match will be Gadecki’s first singles match on Rod Laver Arena.

[25] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v Corentin Moutet (FRA)

Head-to-Head: Popyrin leads 1-0

In a fixture he has become synonymous with, Popyrin headlines the John Cain Arena night session on Tuesday when he faces Frenchman Corentin Moutet.

The 25-year-old holds a 5-1 record at the “People’s Court” – equal-second best among active Australians, highlighted by his upset of Taylor Fritz at Australian Open 2023.

“Nothing beats playing in front of a home crowd, especially out on John Cain Arena. That’s the epitome of tennis there. That’s as loud as a home crowd can get,” Popyrin said.

“I experienced that against Fritz a few years ago. That was just unbelievable. It’s still probably still to date the best memory and interaction I’ve had with the crowd. That is definitely what brings the best out of me, is trying to put on a show for the home crowd.”

🔓 Take a bow, Alexei Popyrin! The Aussie defeats the No.8 seed Taylor Fritz in a five-set epic, 6-7(4) 7-6(2) 6-4 6-7(6) 6-2 😍#GoAussies • #AO2023 pic.twitter.com/aCZ1rBL0KW — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) January 19, 2023

While Australian Open 2025 marks the first time Popyrin is seeded at his home major, the world No.25 attacks the tournament with the same approach.

“The mindset hasn’t changed. I’ve made it to third rounds not being seeded before,” Popyrin said. “It’s definitely doing the same things and working the same way and just trying to get past that third-round bump.”

[Q] Kimberly Birrell (AUS) v [13] Anna Kalinskaya

Head-to-Head: First meeting

The Australian No.1 is aiming to continue her stellar start to the 2025 season on Tuesday when she plays second up on Kia Arena against Anna Kalinskaya.

After a career-best run at the Brisbane International a fortnight ago, Birrell carried her form into Australian Open qualifying to make her sixth appearance at her home major.

“I don’t think I can speak properly. I just feel so many things – happy and grateful and relieved and tired,” Birrell said after her triumph in the qualifying third round.

“But I’m absolutely stoked and cannot wait to play next week.”

Kim Possible! 🇦🇺 An emotional Kimberly Birrell qualifies for the #AO2025 main draw after a resilient performance to defeat Oksana Selekhmeteva 6-3, 6-7(4), 6-4 👏 pic.twitter.com/8OCH3GrnJ7 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 9, 2025

The world No.101 will need to record her second top-20 victory this year to reach the second round. Birrell upset world No.8 Emma Navarro during the second round in Brisbane.

[WC] Emerson Jones (AUS) v [6] Elena Rybakina (KAZ)

Head-to-Head: First meeting

Sixteen-year-old Emerson Jones faces the biggest test in her short career as she battles Australian Open 2023 finalist Elena Rybakina.

The wildcard entrant showed promising signs at the Adelaide International, where she demolished world No.37 Wang Xinyu 6-3 6-0. She subsequently exited to third seed Daria Kasatkina in the second round.

World No.6 Rybakina led Kazakhstan to a maiden semifinal at United Cup 2025, with the world No.6 winning all three of her matches in straight sets.

Jones and Rybakina are second on Margaret Court Arena on Tuesday afternoon.

> VIEW: Australian Open 2025 women’s singles draw

Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v [Q] Mitchell Krueger (USA)

Head-to-Head: Hijikata leads 1-0

Australian No.7 Rinky Hijikata is hoping to add to his sole win at Melbourne Park when he plays qualifier Mitchell Krueger.

A similar effort to their only encounter during qualifying at an ATP Challenger in Phoenix, USA, in 2023 would help Hijikata achieve this feat.

He enters Australian Open 2025 after a quarterfinal berth at the Adelaide International.

The world No.72 prevailed against David Goffin and Brandon Nakashima – his fourth quarterfinal appearance in his last five tournaments.

Hijikata and Krueger play the third match on Court 3.

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to hit the court and have some fun!