Kimberly Birrell is one of six Aussies who advanced to the second round of Australian Open 2025 Qualifying.

Melbourne, VIC, 7 January 2025 | Jackson Mansell

Kimberly Birrell has continued her groundbreaking start to the 2025 season, progressing to the second round of Australian Open qualifying.

Despite being challenged by Sara Saito in the opening set, Birrell’s 17 winners to three in the second set helped the Aussie secure the match 7-6(4) 6-2.

“I was really happy with how I finished,” Birrell said. “I knew she was a really good player. I played her not too long ago and she can play really well, but I think I just knew if I stuck with her when she was having those hot patches, that I would be able to get on top.

“I think I was able to run away with the momentum in this second set, so I was super happy.”

7-6, 6-2, and through – a straight sets win for Kimberly Birrell in the women's singles qualifying 😍@kimbirrell98 #A02025 pic.twitter.com/lEyp9yciE6 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 7, 2025

A sound baseline defence has been the catalyst for the world No.99’s form – something she has continually sought to improve.

“It’s been a real theme I would say since I came back from injury,” Birrell said. “When I was out for that period of time, I really focused on areas in my game, like my movement, that I think I needed to improve and I’ve continued to do that over the last year and it’s always a big focus of mine in any training block.”

Australia’s newly ranked No.1 is on a high after her career-defining run at the Brisbane International last week.

The Gold Coast resident claimed the biggest victory of her career, prevailing against world No.8 Emma Navarro in the second round. She then defeated world No.35 Anastasia Potapova in straight sets to set up her maiden quarterfinal appearance at a WTA 500 event.

“I think the biggest thing from last week is just confidence and belief in myself,” Birrell said on what she learnt during her Brisbane International run. “You can tell yourself that you believe and to be brave, but I think until you can actually prove it on court and have those big wins and play well in those pressure moments, that’s when the real confidence comes.

“That was a pretty big week last week and [I] played some physical matches and it’s emotionally and mentally draining. So, I’m just trying to stay really focused and no matter what happens this week, I’m super proud.”

> READ: Birrell advances to maiden WTA 500 quarterfinal

Birrell’s next qualifying opponent is fellow Aussie Priscilla Hon, who defeated American Usue Maitane Arconada 6-3 6-7(5) 6-4. The pair will meet for the second time in two weeks, in a rematch of their first-round encounter in Brisbane.

Earlier on Tuesday, Maddison Inglis wasted no time against Elsa Jacquemot. The world No.148 needed just 74 minutes to triumph over her French opponent, winning 6-3 6-2.

The 26-year-old West Australian fell agonisingly short of a main-draw berth at Australian Open 2024, succumbing to Ukrainian Daria Snigur in the final round of qualifying. In a match that lasted just over two hours, Inglis lost 6-3 in the deciding set.

“That was a tough one to take,” she said. “You go into that third set in the last round and there’s a lot on the line for those six or whatever games.

“I was really disappointed with that, but I came so close and I know that I can get there. I’ve just gotta take it one match at a time, one point at a time and we’ll see what happens.

“Personally, I think [with] qualifying, I’ve done it once and it was one of the best feelings in my whole career,” Inglis added. “So to be able to do it at the Australian Open, I think would just be like another level.”

Arina Rodionova and wildcards Dane Sweeny and Astra Sharma all inched one step closer to the Australian Open 2025 main draw after their first-round victories on Tuesday.

Aussies in action – Australian Open 2025

TODAY’S RESULTS

Women’s qualifying singles, first round

[9] Kimberly Birrell (AUS) d Sara Saito (JPN) 7-6(4) 6-2

[5] Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP) d Jaimee Fourlis (AUS) 7-6(5) 5-7 6-4

Arina Rodionova (AUS) d Aliona Falei 6-3 7-5

Priscilla Hon (AUS) d Usue Maitane Arconada (USA) 6-3 6-7(5) 6-4

Maddison Inglis (AUS) d Elsa Jacquemot (FRA) 6-3 6-2

[WC] Astra Sharma (AUS) d Mai Hontama (JPN) 3-6 6-3 6-4

[16] Petra Martic (CRO) d Petra Hule (AUS) 6-2 7-6(6)

Men’s qualifying singles, first round

[21] Jozef Kovalik (SVK) d Bernard Tomic (AUS) 6-3 6-1

[2] Mattia Bellucci (ITA) d [WC] Pavle Marinkov (AUS) 6-3 6-3

Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) d [WC] Cruz Hewitt (AUS) 6-1 6-4

[WC] Dane Sweeny (AUS) d Pierre-Hughes Herbert (FRA) 7-6(4) 6-2

August Holmgren (DEN) d [WC] Hayden Jones (AUS) 7-6(8) 4-6 7-6(8)

[6] Thiago Monteiro (BRA) d Jason Kubler (AUS) 7-6(4) 7-6(4)

Valentin Royer (FRA) d Marc Polmans (AUS) 6-3 6-0

COMING UP

Women’s qualifying singles, first round

Veronika Erjavec (SLO) v Alana Subasic (AUS)

Elena Pridankina v Elena Micic (AUS)

Men’s qualifying singles, first round

Antoine Escoffier (FRA) v Blake Ellis (AUS)

Edward Winter (AUS) v Carlos Taberner (ESP)

Terence Atmane (FRA) Matthew Dellavedova (AUS)

Women’s qualifying singles, second round

[3] Harriet Dart (GBR) v Taylah Preston (AUS)

[5] Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP) v Maddison Inglis (AUS)

[9] Kimberly Birrell (AUS) v Priscilla Hon (AUS)

[WC] Astra Sharma (AUS) v Oksana Selekhmeteva

Destanee Aiava (AUS) v Panna Udvardy (HUN)

[23] Eva Lys (GER) v Arina Rodionova (AUS)

Men’s qualifying singles, second round

[WC] Dane Sweeny (AUS) v [17] Jaime Faria (POR)

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!