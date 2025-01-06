Alex de Minaur is making significant moves inside the world's top 10, while Kimberly Birrell achieved a new career-high ranking.

Men’s singles

Alex de Minaur has leapfrogged Andrey Rublev in the ATP rankings following his stellar form at the United Cup.

The Australian No.1 lost just eight games throughout his United Cup campaign – the fewest of any male at the tournament. He now sits as world No.8, the seed he will possess at Australian Open 2025.

Other notable movers included Dane Sweeny, who rose 25 places after reaching the round of 16 at the Canberra International.

Meanwhile, 25-year-old Moerani Bouzige climbed 217 spots to a career-high world No.410 after reaching the final of the BNC Tennis Open in Noumea.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Alex de Minaur No.8 +1 Alexei Popyrin No.25 -1 Jordan Thompson No.27 -1 Chris O’Connell No.64 0 Aleksandar Vukic No.67 +1 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.77 0 Rinky Hijikata No.79 -6 Adam Walton No.91 +2 James Duckworth No.94 -12 Max Purcell No.102 +3

Women’s singles

Kimberly Birrell’s unforgettable week at her home tournament – the Brisbane International – has led to her first double-digit singles ranking.

The 26-year-old defeated two top-40 opponents, including world No.8 Emma Navarro, to progress to her maiden WTA 500 quarterfinal.

Birrell climbed 15 places to world No.99, taking the mantle as Australian No.1 in the process.

Destanee Aiava will enter her Australian Open 2025 qualifying campaign inside the world’s top 200 after strong results to end 2024. Aiava won the Brisbane QTC International in November to claim her second title for the season.

Since the year-end rankings were released on 4 November, the Victorian has risen 33 spots to world No.195.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Kimberly Birrell No.99 +15 Olivia Gadecki No.106 -10 Daria Saville No.112 -6 Ajla Tomljanovic No.116 -8 Maya Joint No.118 0 Maddison Inglis No.148 +3 Talia Gibson No.150 -10 Priscilla Hon No.163 +4 Taylah Preston No.172 -3 Arina Rodionova No.184 -20

Men’s doubles

Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler headline Australia’s men’s doubles ranking movers after their successful return at the Brisbane International. The Australian Open 2023 doubles champions competed at their first tournament since their unsuccessful title defence at AO 2024.

Hijikata climbed seven spots to world No.89, while Kubler rose to world No.336 – up 220 places – in his return to the doubles court. The duo reached the semifinals before forfeiting against eventual winners Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool.

Aleksandar Vukic also improved drastically following a quarterfinals berth in Brisbane with James Duckworth.

The New South Welshman improved 149 places to world No.423 after a run that included triumphing against second seeds Harri Heliovaara and Henry Platten.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Jordan Thompson No.3 0 Max Purcell No.12 0 Matt Ebden No.13 0 John Peers No.34 +1 John-Patrick Smith No.70 +1 Rinky Hijikata No.89 +7 Matthew Romios No.98 -1 Thomas Fancutt No.111 -4 Tristan Schoolkate No.137 -1 Luke Saville No.138 -1

Women’s doubles

Priscilla Hon has skyrocketed back into the top 200 after advancing to the Brisbane International final alongside top-20 singles player Anna Kalinskaya. The pair cruised to the final without dropping a set, before losing to Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider.

Jaimee Fourlis and Petra Hule have had significant rises after their Canberra International crown. For Hule, it is her first appearance inside the top 200 since September 2023, with her current ranking of world No.170 a career high.

Fourlis also had a rankings spike, moving up 35 spots to world No.140 – her highest ranking since March 2020.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Ellen Perez No.13 0 Storm Hunter No.30 +1 Olivia Gadecki No.105 0 Jaimee Fourlis No.140 +35 Destanee Aiava No.165 +5 Petra Hule No.170 +62 Priscilla Hon No.181 +195 Kimberly Birrell No.209 -7 Alexandra Osborne No.213 +5 Maddison Inglis No.220 -3

