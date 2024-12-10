Australian Tennis Awards spotlight future champions, grassroots power
The Newcombe Medal and Spirit of Tennis Award were presented alongside 13 Australian Tennis Awards, celebrating the achievements and contributions of players, coaches, clubs, volunteers, officials, and communities.
Melbourne, VIC, Australia, 10 December 2024 | Tennis Australia
At Melbourne’s Palladium Ballroom on Monday evening, the Newcombe Medal and Spirit of Tennis Award were presented alongside 13 Australian Tennis Awards.
These celebrate the achievements and contributions of players, coaches, clubs, volunteers, officials, and communities.
Meet the 2024 Newcombe Medal, Australian Tennis Award winners:
Coaching Excellence – Club
Benjamin McLachlan (NT)
Most Outstanding School
Holy Trinity Primary School (ACT)
Junior Athlete of the Year – Male
Hayden Jones (QLD)
Junior Athlete of the Year – Female
Maya Joint (QLD)
Emerson Jones (QLD)
Coaching Excellence – Development
James Connelly (WA)
Excellence in Officiating
Matthew Kellert (NSW)
Volunteer Achievement Award
Damian McGee (SA)
Most Outstanding Athlete with a Disability
Ross Patterson (TAS)
Most Outstanding Tournament
Margaret Court Cup – Albury Tennis Association (NSW)
Most Outstanding Club, presented by Howden
Melba Tennis Club (ACT)
Most Outstanding 30+ Tennis Master
Glenn Busby (VIC)
Coaching Excellence – Performance
Darren Cahill (SA)
Most Outstanding Inclusion Initiative
SA Blind and Low Vision Tennis Program (SA)
Spirit of Tennis Award
Pam Whytcross (NSW)
Newcombe Medal
Alex de Minaur (NSW)
Matt Ebden (WA)
