The Newcombe Medal and Spirit of Tennis Award were presented alongside 13 Australian Tennis Awards, celebrating the achievements and contributions of players, coaches, clubs, volunteers, officials, and communities.

Melbourne, VIC, Australia, 10 December 2024 | Tennis Australia

At Melbourne’s Palladium Ballroom on Monday evening, the Newcombe Medal and Spirit of Tennis Award were presented alongside 13 Australian Tennis Awards.

These celebrate the achievements and contributions of players, coaches, clubs, volunteers, officials, and communities.

Meet the 2024 Newcombe Medal, Australian Tennis Award winners:

Coaching Excellence – Club

Benjamin McLachlan (NT)

Most Outstanding School

Holy Trinity Primary School (ACT)

Junior Athlete of the Year – Male

Hayden Jones (QLD)

Junior Athlete of the Year – Female

Maya Joint (QLD)

Emerson Jones (QLD)

Coaching Excellence – Development

James Connelly (WA)

Excellence in Officiating

Matthew Kellert (NSW)

Volunteer Achievement Award

Damian McGee (SA)

Most Outstanding Athlete with a Disability

Ross Patterson (TAS)

Most Outstanding Tournament

Margaret Court Cup – Albury Tennis Association (NSW)

Most Outstanding Club, presented by Howden

Melba Tennis Club (ACT)

Most Outstanding 30+ Tennis Master

Glenn Busby (VIC)

Coaching Excellence – Performance

Darren Cahill (SA)

Most Outstanding Inclusion Initiative

SA Blind and Low Vision Tennis Program (SA)

Spirit of Tennis Award

Pam Whytcross (NSW)

Newcombe Medal

Alex de Minaur (NSW)

Matt Ebden (WA)

