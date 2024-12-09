Long-time official and former WTA player Pam Whytcross won prestigious Spirit of Tennis Award at the Australian Tennis Awards, recognising her incredible contributions to Australian tennis on and off the court.

Melbourne, VIC, Australia, 9 December 2024 | Tennis Australia

Pam Whytcross has been honoured with the prestigious Spirit of Tennis Award, in recognition of her incredible contributions to Australian tennis both on and off the court.

Grand Slam champion Samantha Stosur presented Whytcross, a long-time tennis official and former WTA Tour player, with the award at the 2024 Australian Tennis Awards at Melbourne’s Palladium Ballroom on Monday evening.

“The amazing Pam Whytcross has quite literally dedicated her life to tennis,” said Stosur, who herself won the Spirit of Tennis Award in 2019.

“From her days as a player, winning three doubles titles and doubles finalist at the Australian Open, to her decades-long career with the WTA, she has been a tireless pillar of this sport for more than 50 years.

“Pam’s dedication, kindness and unwavering commitment to tennis have made an indelible mark on this sport and on all of us who’ve had the privilege to know her.”

Spirit of tennis personified 💫 Thank you and very well deserved, Pam Whytcross!#Newks24 pic.twitter.com/Dpdd6rwgB6 — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) December 9, 2024

As a trailblazer in tennis, Whytcross has inspired countless players, officials, and fans throughout her remarkable 50+ year-career.

Her lifelong dedication to the sport includes a professional playing career, including being in the room for the historic forming of the WTA in 1973.

Whytcross has officiated at the highest level of the sport, at countless Grand Slams, WTA Finals, Fed/BJK Cup Finals and as competition manager for the Sydney Olympics.

“This is an absolute surprise. We had no idea,” Whytcross said. “I said to our table who do you think it is? Sam [Stosur] thank you for those words. Unfortunately, everything that you said about the little tid bits is true.

“I didn’t realise I’ve done so much, quite honestly. But it’s been a long time that I’ve been on the road and played the game.

“Not often a player becomes an official, but I guess I had the passion for the game, I had the love for the game.”

Newcombe Medal 2024: Ebden and De Minaur share top award

Whytcross continues to travel to events for more than 25 weeks each year.

“I became a WTA supervisor and then took a hiatus for a couple of years because I’d been travelling for 25 years,” she said. “I worked for the Olympics, which was a wonder ful experience. After that I said to the WTA ‘are you ready to have me back?’ and they said ‘oh if we have to’ so I came back to the tour and I’ve been there ever since.

“I’ve loved every minute of it. It’s been my life.”

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!