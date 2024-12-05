Along with Matt Ebden, John Peers won Australia’s first Olympic tennis gold medal in 28 years before reigniting a successful partnership with Brit Jamie Murray.

Melbourne, VIC, Australia, 5 December 2024 | Matt Trollope

Year in review

John Peers has endured as one of the world’s top doubles players for more than a decade.

He cemented his impressive credentials by clinching Olympic men’s doubles gold at Paris 2024 alongside Matt Ebden, adding to his Tokyo Olympic bronze medal with Ash Barty in mixed doubles.

Peers and Ebden were the first Australians to win an Olympic tennis gold medal since Todd Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde at Atlanta 1996.

Peers had been gaining momentum on the ATP tour with Ebden; the duo – who live nearby one another in Perth – combined to reach the Eastbourne final on grass.

Earlier in 2024 Peers and William Blumberg advanced to the ATP 250 final in Houston, and later in the season he reunited with former partner Jamie Murray. The Aussie and the Brit, previously a force who combined for six titles across 2013-15, won another pair of ATP titles – in Basel and Belgrade – to finish the season strongly.

Peers, 36, closed season 2024 with 45 match wins on the doubles court.

Newcombe Medal history

This is Peers’ fifth Newcombe Medal nomination. He was nominated for three consecutive years from 2015 to 2017, and again in 2021.

Reaction

“It’s such an honour to be nominated for the Newcombe Medal again,” Peers said.

“Winning the Olympic gold medal with Matt was certainly a highlight of my career, and to be able to do it with a fellow Aussie made it even more special.”

The Newcombe Medal, Australian Tennis Awards will be held on Monday 9 December at Melbourne’s Palladium Ballroom.

