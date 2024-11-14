Alex de Minaur, Alexei Popyrin, Jordan Thompson, Matt Ebden, John Peers, Max Purcell and Olivia Gadecki have been nominated for the 2024 Newcombe Medal, in recognition of their outstanding achievements this year.

Seven-time Grand Slam singles champion John Newcombe will present the Newcombe Medal to Australia’s most outstanding elite player for 2024 during the 14th annual staging of the gala event at the Palladium Crown in Melbourne on Monday 9 December.

“This year has been a showcase for incredible achievements across Australian tennis,” Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley said as he praised the nominees.

“Each nominee has delivered outstanding results, from breaking into the world’s top 10 to securing major milestones, Grand Slam titles, and even Olympic Gold medals. These are career-defining accomplishments, and we are proud to have such outstanding ambassadors for Australian tennis on the global stage.

“Tennis Australia is delighted to celebrate these remarkable achievements. Our players continue to inspire, and the Newcombe Medal offers a special opportunity to recognise not only their individual success but also their invaluable contributions to the sport.”

The 2024 Newcombe Medal Nominees:

Alex de Minaur

The No.1-ranked Australian enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2024, with a career-high singles ranking of world No.6. He claimed ATP trophies in Acapulco and ‘s-Hertogenbosch – he now owns nine career singles titles – and made consecutive Grand Slam quarterfinals at Roland Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open. De Minaur’s exceptional form also included a starring role in guiding Australia to the United Cup semifinals in January, before he reached the second week of Australian Open 2024. De Minaur is the first Australian to reach the ATP Finals in singles since Lleyton Hewitt 20 years ago.

He was awarded the Newcombe Medal in 2018 and 2023, and this is his fifth nomination.

“It’s such an honour to be nominated for the Newcombe Medal. This is my fifth time (being nominated) and it’s an incredible honour, it means so much. So much hard work throughout the year and this is one of those rewards,” De Minaur said.

“It’s been a great year for me, a year of many firsts, cracking a lot of milestones and a lot of goals that I’ve set out with the whole team. I’m extremely proud of everything that has been accomplished.

“It’s incredible to be part of Australian tennis and the immense success that’s been had throughout the field by so many of my teammates. So many accolades throughout the year, whether it’s Olympic medals, Grand Slams, career high rankings in both singles and doubles, there’s been so much great Australian tennis being played. It’s just a pleasure to be a part of it and I’m very happy to have been nominated among so many worthy nominees.”

Alexei Popyrin

Popyrin has had a stellar year, breaking into the top 25 not long after securing his first ATP Masters 1000 title in Montreal. That week in Canada saw him beat five consecutive top-20 players – three of whom were in the top 10 – and preceded his stunning run at the US Open, where he upset defending champion Novak Djokovic to reach the fourth round at a major for the first time.

Popyrin’s consistency and growth have earned him his second nomination for the Newcombe Medal.

Jordan Thompson

Thompson has remained one of Australia’s most reliable and versatile players, with standout performances in both singles and doubles throughout 2024. In singles Thompson enjoyed his best season yet, cracking the top 30 and winning his first ATP singles title in Los Cabos. The 30-year-old also reached a career-high doubles ranking of world No.5 and earned significant results in the tandem game, including the US Open title and Wimbledon final with fellow Aussie Max Purcell, and the Madrid Masters title with Sebastian Korda.

“Being nominated for the Newcombe Medal is a huge honour for me. It has been the best year of my career on both the singles and doubles court and for that to be recognised means a lot to me,” Thompson said.

Matt Ebden

Ebden continues to shine in doubles, starting 2024 with a Grand Slam title at the Australian Open alongside Rohan Bopanna and becoming world No.1 in February. He and compatriot John Peers went on a stunning run in Paris to claim Australia’s first Olympic tennis gold medal in 28 years. Ebden also triumphed at the prestigious Masters 1000 event in Miami and played a pivotal role in Australia’s Davis Cup team, which returned to the Final 8 for the third straight year.

This is Ebden’s fourth Newcombe Medal nomination.

“I’m very happy to be nominated for the Newcombe Medal after a dream year. To have won an Olympic gold medal, reached the world No.1 ranking, win a Grand Slam and a Masters has truly been a dream year,” Ebden said.

“As a team we have one more big goal next week, and that’s to win the Davis Cup, that would be an amazing way to finish off the year. It’s been an amazing year so far, and we’re looking to finish strong next week to win the Davis Cup for Australia.”

John Peers

One of the world’s top doubles players for more than a decade, Peers cemented his impressive credentials by clinching Olympic men’s doubles gold at Paris 2024 alongside Matt Ebden, adding to his Tokyo Olympic bronze medal with Ash Barty in mixed doubles. This year Peers won another two ATP titles – in Basel and Belgrade – after reuniting with former partner Jamie Murray and has been a stalwart of Australia’s Davis Cup team.

This is Peers’ fifth Newcombe Medal nomination.

“It’s such an honour to be nominated for the Newcombe Medal again. Winning the Olympic gold medal with Matt was certainly a highlight of my career, and to be able to do it with a fellow Aussie made it even more special,” Peers said.

Max Purcell

Purcell enjoyed enormous success on the doubles court in 2024, winning his first Grand Slam title at the US Open with Jordan Thompson after the duo also reached the final at Wimbledon. The triumph in New York was one off our doubles titles Purcell clinched with Thompson this year, and Max also cracked the doubles top 10 for the first time in September, peaking at world No.8. Known for his incredible work ethic and competitive spirit, this is his third Newcombe Medal nomination.

Olivia Gadecki

One of the brightest emerging stars in Australian women’s tennis, Gadecki enjoyed an incredible breakthrough season in 2024, advancing to her first WTA singles final in Guadalajara in September – a result that catapulted her inside the world’s top 100. She won 40 singles matches in 2024 across all levels and also excelled in doubles, winning her first WTA title in Austin alongside Brit Olivia Nicholls to peak at world No.64.

This is the first time the 22-year-old has been nominated for the Newcombe Medal.

“It’s such an honour to be nominated amongst some of the best Australian tennis players right now, such as Alex, Alexei, Jordan, Matt, John and Max. To be part of this nomination is amazing and I’m really looking forward to celebrating everyone’s achievements at the Newcombe Medal,” Gadecki said.