Alex de Minaur, Jordan Thompson, Max Purcell and Matt Ebden will compete at the ATP Finals, the most Australians to feature at the season-ending event since 2000.

Turin, Italy, 8 November 2024 | Matt Trollope

A banner year for Australian tennis continues, with the largest green-and-gold representation at the ATP Finals in 24 years.

Four Australians have qualified for the glittering season-ending championship in Turin; Alex de Minaur in singles, and Jordan Thompson, Max Purcell and Matt Ebden in doubles.

Not since 2000 have four Aussies competed at the ATP Finals, back when Lleyton Hewitt contested the singles event and Sandon Stolle, Josh Eagle and Andrew Florent featured in doubles.

But that was in the days when the ATP staged the singles and doubles events in different cities. While Hewitt battled it out in the Portuguese capital of Lisbon, Eagle, Florent and Stolle headed to Bangalore, India.

This marks the first time four Australians will compete at the same venue in the ATP Finals’ 54-year history.

De Minaur cemented his qualification earlier this week, joining Australian Open champion Ebden – who qualified with India’s Rohan Bopanna – and Purcell and Thompson, who won the US Open as a pair after falling in the Wimbledon final.

This will be the first time De Minaur is appearing at the elite eight-player event.

He had landed in a tough group pitting him against world No.1 Jannik Sinner in his opening match, as well as Daniil Medvedev and Taylor Fritz.

“It is not rocket science but you have to be ready from the word go. It doesn’t get any harder than starting against Jannik,” De Minaur told atptour.com.

“From the very start, I need to be ready, I need to compete. It is going to be a great experience. A great challenge. But this is where I have wanted to be all these years.

“I have just constantly looked at myself in the mirror and tried to find ways to get better. It is what I have done every single year. Continuously trying to improve and get better and have fun ways to get better. It is never to be satisfied.

“Things just click. You look and try to find and tweak a few things until you hit the right spot and then the confidence works and it is a great thing when you are playing good tennis and high on confidence.”

De Minaur, currently ranked eighth, peaked at world No.6 during a season in which he reached consecutive Grand Slam quarterfinals at Roland Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open.

By also progressing to the fourth round of the Australian Open, it meant he appeared in the second week of all four majors in 2024, a year that also delivered ATP titles in Acapulco and ‘s-Hertogenbosch.

Thompson and Purcell confirmed their ATP Finals qualification on 27 October, two days before Ebden and Bopanna punched their ticket to Turin.

Ebden’s season also featured a gold medal in men’s doubles alongside fellow Australian John Peers at the Paris 2024 Olympics, while Thompson and Purcell have combined to win four ATP titles and build a 39-12 record as a team in 2024.

Thompson and Purcell have landed in the “Mike Bryan” round-robin group and begin their campaign against Wesley Koolhof and Nikola Mektic, while Ebden and Bopanna have been drawn in the “Bob Bryan” group and open against Italians Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori.

ATP Finals – singles

ILIE NASTASE GROUP

Jannik Sinner (ITA)

Daniil Medvedev

Taylor Fritz (USA)

Alex de Minaur (AUS)

JOHN NEWCOMBE GROUP

Alexander Zverev (GER)

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP)

Casper Ruud (NOR)

Andrey Rublev

ATP Finals – doubles

BOB BRYAN GROUP

Marcelo Arevalo (ESA) / Mate Pavic (CRO)

Simone Bolelli (ITA) / Andrea Vavassori (ITA)

Rohan Bopanna (IND) / Matt Ebden (AUS)

Kevin Krawietz (GER) / Tim Puetz (GER)

MIKE BRYAN GROUP

Marcel Granollers (ESP) / Horacio Zeballos (ARG)

Wesley Koolhof (NED) / Nikola Mektic (CRO)

Max Purcell (AUS) / Jordan Thompson (AUS)

Harri Heliovaara (FIN) / Henry Patten (GBR)