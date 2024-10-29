In a terrific year for Australian players on the doubles circuit, Jordan Thompson, Max Purcell, Matt Ebden and Ellen Perez have all qualified for the season-ending finals.

Melbourne, VIC, Australia, 29 October 2024 | Matt Trollope

Australia’s memorable season on the doubles court continues in 2024, with four players qualifying for the year-end finals.

Ellen Perez cemented her place at the WTA Finals in Riyadh with Nicole Melichar-Martinez, while Matt Ebden, Jordan Thompson and Max Purcell will all fly the Aussie flag at the ATP Finals.

Thompson and Purcell, the US Open champions and Wimbledon finalists, will form an all-Australian combination in Turin, while Ebden will play in Italy alongside Rohan Bopanna.

Two tickets to Turin please 🎟️ ⁰⁰Bopanna and Ebden secure their spot at the #NittoATPFinals 🌟 pic.twitter.com/D3FEMmDY8X — ATP Tour (@atptour) October 28, 2024

Ebden and Bopanna teamed to win the Australian Open 2024 men’s doubles title, a month before Ebden attained the world No.1 doubles ranking.

The duo also won the ATP Miami Masters together and advanced to the Roland Garros semifinals, compiling a 25-13 win-loss record in 2024.

Roland Garros proved a happy hunting ground for Ebden; it’s where he returned for the Paris 2024 Olympics and partnered fellow Aussie John Peers to win men’s doubles gold.

Ebden is currently ranked No.6 in doubles, joining countryman Thompson and Purcell in the top 10.

Thompson and Purcell are the fourth-placed pair in the doubles race to the ATP Finals, winning titles in Dallas, Los Cabos and Houston before their victory at Flushing Meadows.

The Sydneysiders have won 37 of their 48 matches in 2024, and are currently on a six-match winning streak.

This is the third consecutive year Australia will have representation in doubles at the ATP Finals. In 2022 it came through AO champions Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios, while last year three Aussies – AO 2023 winners Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler, and Ebden, who teamed with Bopanna – competed in Turin.

Meanwhile, Perez and Melichar-Martinez will hope to continue the form that has seen them win 36 matches together in 2024.

2023 🤝 2024@nicole_melichar and @EllenPerez95 qualify in the #PIF Race to the WTA Finals for the second time as a team and are headed for the #WTAFinalsRiyadh! pic.twitter.com/TcsT3JY9ZW — wta (@WTA) October 18, 2024

The Australian-American combination have won two tour-level titles – San Diego and Bad Homburg – plus another three finals, most recently at this month’s WTA event in Ningbo, China.

Their best Grand Slam result this season was a quarterfinal finish at the US Open.

Perez and Melichar-Martinez reached the title match at last year’s WTA Finals in Cancun.