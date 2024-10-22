Aleksandar Vukic and Kimberly Birrell are among the top climbers in the latest rankings.

Melbourne, VIC, 22 October 2024 | Jackson Mansell

Men’s singles

A shock run from Aleksandar Vukic at the Almaty Open has seen the 28-year-old crack back into the top 75.

Vukic defeated Adrian Mannarino and top seed Francis Tiafoe to make the semifinals at a second ATP event this season.

Rising 13 places to world No.72 in the ATP Tour rankings, Vukic leapfrogs Rinky Hijikata and Thanasi Kokkinakis to become Australian No.6.

Bernard Tomic is back in the top 200 after his appearance in the quarterfinals at the Calgary Challenger. It ends a near five-year absence from this bracket; Tomic last held a spot there in February 2020.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Alex de Minaur No.10 -1 Alexei Popyrin No.25 -1 Jordan Thompson No.29 0 James Duckworth No.69 -6 Chris O’Connell No.71 +1 Aleksandar Vukic No.72 +13 Rinky Hijikata No.83 -4 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.85 -2 Max Purcell No.93 -2 Adam Walton No.103 -1

Women’s singles

There is a new Australian No.1 in the WTA Tour rankings as Ajla Tomljanovic surpassed Olivia Gadecki.

Going up four places, Tomljanovic holds the mantle for the first time since August 2023.

The most notable riser this week is Kimberly Birrell after her maiden WTA final in Osaka. Birrell skyrocketed into the Australian top five, rising 39 spots to world No.111.

> BREAKTHROUGH: Birrell makes maiden WTA final in Osaka

Maddison Inglis also rose in this week’s rankings, improving 12 places to world No.174 after a finals berth in Cairns.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Ajla Tomljanovic No.81 +4 Olivia Gadecki No.83 +1 Maya Joint No.110 0 Kimberly Birrell No.111 +39 Daria Saville No.114 0 Arina Rodionova No.116 -4 Talia Gibson No.129 -1 Taylah Preston No.162 -8 Maddison Inglis No.174 +12 Astra Sharma No.182 +11

Women’s doubles

Ellen Perez has climbed one spot to world No.12 in the WTA Tour doubles rankings following her finals appearance in Ningbo with Nicole Melichar-Martinez.

Upon reaching the final, the pair qualified for the WTA Finals in Riyadh for the second straight year.

Meanwhile, Alana Parnaby has re-entered the Australian top 10 after winning her second consecutive Cairns International title. Pairing with fellow Aussie Petra Hule, the duo went undefeated across both Cairns tournaments.

Parnaby has climbed 17 spots to a ranking of world No.217 – her highest doubles ranking since January 2023.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Ellen Perez No.12 +1 Storm Hunter No.25 -1 Olivia Gadecki No.94 -9 Destanee Aiava No.162 -1 Talia Gibson No.194 +6 Maddison Inglis No.195 +7 Kimberly Birrell No.200 -22 Maya Joint No.201 -11 Jaimee Fourlis No.206 +4 Alana Parnaby No.217 +17

Men’s doubles

Jake and Jesse Delaney have both achieved career-high rankings in the ATP Tour doubles rankings, after making the M25 Cairns final two weeks ago.

With their rankings being updated this week, the Delaney brothers are now ranked at 332 and 370 in the world respectively.

They have now reached seven ITF doubles finals for 2024 – the most of their career.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Jordan Thompson No.5 0 Matt Ebden No.7 0 Max Purcell No.10 -1 John Peers No.47 0 John-Patrick Smith No.63 -3 Matthew Romios No.98 +2 Rinky Hijikata No.102 -41 Luke Saville No.130 +1 Tristan Schoolkate No.133 0 Thomas Fancutt No.136 -2