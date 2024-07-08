John-Patrick Smith and his German partner Andreas Mies eliminated the third seeds in the Wimbledon 2024 men's doubles competition.

London, Great Britain, 8 July 2024 | Leigh Rogers

John-Patrick Smith and his German partner Andreas Mies caused a massive upset today in the Wimbledon 2024 men’s doubles competition, eliminating the thirds seed in the second round.

Smith and Mies carved out an impressive comeback to record a 4-6 6-3 6-2 victory against world No.5 Joe Salisbury and world No.6 Rajeev Ram.

“It was a great win, the level was high throughout,” Smith said after beating the four-time Grand Slam champions.

This propels the 35-year-old from Townsville into the third round at Wimbledon for the first time in his career, snapping a six-match losing streak in second-round matches in the process.

“It feels great,” Smith said.

“As I get older, I appreciate every Wimbledon that I play. Nothing’s a given, so you can never take a moment like this for granted.”

The world No.65 is now hoping to continue his best run in a Grand Slam men’s doubles draw since reaching the Australian Open quarterfinals in 2021.

Smith and Mies’ third-round opponents are the 15th seeds, Australian duo Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson.

“The doubles draw is wide open now, a lot of the seeds have gone down,” Smith said.

“It’s a shame we’re playing probably some of the favourite teams early on. Obviously Rajeev and Joe are a good team on grass, then Thommo and Max are a great team as well. It doesn’t get any easier that’s for sure.”

These are the last two remaining teams featuring Australians in this year’s men’s doubles draw, after Rinky Hijikata and John Peers lost a tight three-set battle today against ninth seeds Neal Skupski and Michael Venus.

It was not a good day for the third seeds in the women’s doubles competition either, with Ellen Perez and her American Nicole Melichar-Martinez bowing out in the second round.

Aussies in action – Wimbledon

RESULTS

Men’s doubles, second round

John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Andreas Mies (GER) d [3] Rajeev Ram (USA)/Joe Salisbury (GBR) 4-6 6-3 6-2

[9] Neal Skupski (GBR)/Michael Venus (NZL) d Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/John Peers (AUS) 6-4 6-7(5) 6-4

Women’s doubles, second round

Timea Babos (HUN)/Nadiia Kichenok (UKR) d [3] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) 4-6 6-2 6-2

COMING UP

Men’s doubles, third round

[15] Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Andreas Mies (GER)

> VIEW: Wimbledon 2024 men’s doubles draw

Mixed doubles, first round

[1] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Ellen Perez (AUS) v Andres Molteni (ARG)/Asia Muhammad (USA)

John Peers (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v [3] Mate Pavic (CRO)/Lyudmyla Kichenok (UKR)

Max Purcell (AUS)/Dayana Yastremska (UKR) v Nathaniel Lammons (USA)/Ena Shibahara (JPN)

> VIEW: Wimbledon 2024 mixed doubles draw

