Frenchman Lucas Pouille has withdrawn from his scheduled third-round meeting with Alex de Minaur at Wimbledon 2024.

London, Great Britain, 6 July 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Alex de Minaur has received a walkover in his third-round match at Wimbledon 2024.

The ninth seed was scheduled to play French qualifier Lucas Pouille today, however the former world No.10 was unable to take to the court due to injury.

This sees De Minaur progress to the fourth round at the All England Club for a second time, matching his career-best run in 2022.

The 25-year-old’s fourth-round opponent will be decided later today. He next faces the winner of world No.34 Arthur Fils and world No.44 Roman Safiullin.

This is the first time that De Minaur, who has contested 74 Grand Slam singles matches so far in his career, has received a walkover at this level.

Alexei Popyrin will aim to boost the number of Australians in the fourth round when he takes on world No.2 Novak Djokovic later today.

> READ: Popyrin eyeing major upset on day six at Wimbledon 2024

Aussies in action – Wimbledon

RESULTS

Men’s singles, third round

[9] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d [Q] Lucas Pouille (FRA) walkover

COMING UP

Men’s singles, third round

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [2] Novak Djokovic (SRB)

Men’s singles, fourth round

[9] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v TBC

> VIEW: Wimbledon 2024 men’s singles draw