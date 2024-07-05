Alexei Popyrin wins a five-set battle to advance to the third round at Wimbledon for the first time in his career.

London, Great Britain, 5 July 2024 | Leigh Rogers

For the second time this season, Alexei Popyrin is set to battle Novak Djokovic on the Grand Slam stage.

The 24-year-old Popyrin gallantly extended the then-world No.1 to four sets in the second round at the Australian Open earlier this year, now has the chance to avenge that loss in Wimbledon’s third round.

Popyrin is enjoying a career-best run at the All England Club, which he extended today with a hard-fought 3-6 6-4 4-6 6-4 6-3 victory against Argentina’s Tomas Martin Etcheverry at Court 11.

Popyrin tallied 65 winners, including 17 aces, across the three-hour and 58-minute encounter.

It is the fourth five-set win of Popyrin’s career and the first he has recorded outside of the Australian Open.

At world No.31, Etcheverry also becomes the highest-ranked opponent that Popyrin has beaten on grass throughout his career.

“It’s no secret that grass hasn’t been my favourite surface,” world No.47 Popyrin admitted earlier this week. “I think this year, it’s the most comfortable I’ve felt on the grass in my whole career. Movement wise, playing wise, I feel like I know what I’m doing out there.”

That bodes well for his chances against Djokovic, who is one of the most accomplished grass-court players in history. The world No.2 is a seven-time Wimbledon champion and has won 47 of his past 50 matches on the surface.

Earlier today, Australian No.1 Alex de Minaur scored a commanding win against Spaniard Jaume Munar to also progress to the third round.

Aussies in action – Wimbledon

RESULTS

Men’s singles, second round

[9] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d Jaume Munar (ESP) 6-2 6-2 7-5

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) d [30] Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG) 3-6 6-4 4-6 6-4 6-3

Francisco Comesana (ARG) d Adam Walton (AUS) 7-5 1-6 6-7(12) 6-1 7-6(8)

Women’s singles, second round

[18] Marta Kostyuk (UKR) d Daria Saville (AUS) 4-6 7-6(2) 6-4

COMING UP

Men’s singles, second round

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v [Q] Lucas Pouille (FRA)

Men’s singles, third round

[9] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v TBC

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [2] Novak Djokovic (SRB)

