Max Purcell returns to the world's top 70 after recording the best singles result of his career at an ATP grass-court event in Great Britain.

London, Great Britain, 1 July 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Men’s singles

Max Purcell is the biggest mover in the latest ATP Tour singles rankings, skyrocketing up 26 spots this week. This follows the 26-year-old progressing to his first tour-level singles final at a grass-court event in Great Britain.

Purcell dipped outside the top 100 two weeks ago, but after winning eight of his 10 matches in the past fortnight now sits at world No.68.

Aleksandar Vukic returns to the world’s top 70 this week as well. The 28-year-old jumps up 12 places to world No.69 after advancing to his second ATP-level semifinal.

Meanwhile, Adam Walton is verging on a top-100 return, moving up six spots to world No.101 after recording his first tour-level main-draw win in Spain.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.9 0 Jordan Thompson No.40 -1 Alexei Popyrin No.47 0 Max Purcell No.68 +26 Aleksandar Vukic No.69 +12 Rinky Hijikata No.77 -2 Chris O’Connell No.79 -3 James Duckworth No.81 -3 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.93 -1 Adam Walton No.101 +6

Women’s singles

Maya Joint hits a new career-high in the latest WTA Tour singles rankings.

The 18-year-old, who trains at Tennis Australia’s National Tennis Academy in Brisbane, rises four places to world No.168 this week. This makes Joint the sixth highest-ranked teen in the world.

Another 18-year-old, Melisa Ercan, is the biggest mover of the week. She skyrockets up 81 spots to a career-high world No.359 after winning eight of her nine matches on the ITF Tour in the past fortnight. This includes a title-winning run at a tournament in Spain.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Daria Saville No.82 0 Arina Rodionova No.103 -2 Kimberly Birrell No.132 0 Ajla Tomljanovic No.136 -1 Astra Sharma No.140 -1 Storm Hunter No.144 0 Taylah Preston No.146 0 Maya Joint No.168 +4 Olivia Gadecki No.173 +4 Talia Gibson No.178 0

Men’s doubles

Matt Ebden will enter Wimbledon as the world No.1 in the ATP Tour doubles rankings. He is the first Australian to achieve this feat since Todd Woodbridge in 2001.

The 36-year-old extended his lead atop the rankings by reaching a final at Eastbourne last week alongside compatriot John Peers, who improves four places to world No.51.

Joshua Charlton is one of the biggest movers of the week, jumping up 27 spots to a career-high world No.362. The 24-year-old has won 25 of his 30 matches this season, which includes five title-winning runs.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Matt Ebden No.1 0 Max Purcell No.31 0 Jordan Thompson No.32 0 Rinky Hijikata No.50 +1 John Peers No.51 +4 John-Patrick Smith No.65 -4 Matthew Romios No.106 0 Andrew Harris No.135 0 Tristan Schoolkate No.141 -1 Adam Walton No.145 0

Women’s doubles

Ellen Perez consolidated her place in the world’s top 10 with a title-winning run at a WTA 500 tournament in Germany last week.

It was the fourth tour-level final of the season for the 28-year-old, who sits at world No.9 in the latest WTA Tour doubles rankings.

Perez was also announced as a member of the Australian Olympic team this week and will team up with close friend Daria Saville in the women’s doubles competition in Paris.

Unfortunately world No.6 Storm Hunter, Australia’s top-ranked woman, will miss the Olympics due to injury.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Storm Hunter No.6 0 Ellen Perez No.9 0 Olivia Gadecki No.75 +2 Daria Saville No.122 -16 Destanee Aiava No.141 +1 Kimberly Birrell No.179 -2 Maddison Inglis No.198 +1 Talia Gibson No.205 0 Alana Parnaby No.234 +1 Alexandra Osborne No.260 +1

