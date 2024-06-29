Ellen Perez and American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez have been crowned doubles champions at a WTA 500 tournament in Germany.

Bad Homburg, Germany, 29 June 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Ellen Perez will head to Wimbledon with brimming confidence after capturing the biggest grass-court doubles title of her career.

The 28-year-old Australian and American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez were crowned doubles champions at a WTA 500 tournament in Bad Homburg today, securing the title with a hard-fought 4-6 6-3 [10-8] victory against Chan Hao-Ching and Veronika Kudermetova.

Bad Homburg doubles CHAMPS 🏆🫂@nicole_melichar & @EllenPerez95 capture their second team title of the season with victory over Chan/Kudermetova!#BHO24 pic.twitter.com/hTlHR1hFvG — wta (@WTA) June 29, 2024

This is world No.9 Perez’s seventh career WTA doubles title and her second on grass, following victory at WTA 250 level at ‘s-Hertogenbosch in 2022.

Perez and Melichar-Martinez are now on a three-match winning streak in finals as a team, an impressive turnaround from eight consecutive finals losses recorded between September 2022 and February this year.

The in-form duo now turn their attention to Wimbledon, where they are the third seeds in the women’s doubles competition.

