Daria Saville and Ajla Tomljanovic, who are teaming up in doubles, are among eight Australians scheduled to compete on day six at Roland Garros 2024.

Paris, France, 31 May 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Daria Saville and Ajla Tomljanovic’s first-round doubles match at Roland Garros 2024 has stretched into a third day, highlighting the havoc inclement weather is causing in Paris.

Rain washed out their match on Wednesday after the completion of only seven games, then further rain meant they didn’t manage to get back on court yesterday.

They’ll be hoping it is third-time lucky, when they resume on Friday trailing 2-5 against Japan’s Miyo Kato and Ukrainian Nadiia Kichenok.

The match starts at 10am local time (6pm AEST), with tournament organisers forced to push forward starting times by an hour to help catch up on the backlog of matches.

Saville and Tomljanovic are among eight Australians scheduled to contest doubles matches on day six. This includes world No.7 Ellen Perez, who will feature in both women’s doubles and mixed doubles action.

The 28-year-old Australian is the No.2 seed alongside American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez in the women’s doubles event. Looking to improve on a semifinal run from last year, they take on Brazilian Ingrid Gamarra Martins and Brit Olivia Nicholls in the opening round.

Perez achieves a career-first in mixed doubles, where she is seeded No.1 for the first time at a Grand Slam tournament alongside compatriot Matt Ebden. The all-Aussie pair begin their campaign against French wildcards Tessah Andrianjafitrimo and Ugo Humbert, who are partners on and off the court.

Aussies in action on day six:

Women’s doubles, first round

Daria Saville (AUS)/Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [16] Miyu Kato (JPN)/Nadiia Kichenok (UKR), Court 3, first match (from 6pm AEST), 2-5 to finish

[2] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Ingrid Gamarra Martins (BRA)/Olivia Nicholls (GBR), Court 13, second match



Men’s doubles, first round

Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/Guido Andreozzi (ARG) v Nicolas Barrientos (COL)/Francisco Cabral (POR), Court 2, second match

Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Tallon Griekspoor (NED)/Bart Stevens (NED), Court 12, second match

John Peers (AUS)/Roman Safiullin v Yuki Bhambri (IND)/Albano Olivetti (FRA), Court 10, third match

Mixed doubles, first round

[1] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Matt Ebden (AUS) v [WC] Tessah Andrianjafitrimo (FRA)/Ugo Humbert (FRA), Court 12, fourth match



> VIEW: Full Roland Garros day six schedule

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!