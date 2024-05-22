Australian women match 45-year best in qualifying at Roland Garros 2024
Kimberly Birrell and Priscilla Hon are among five Australians to progress to the second round in the Roland Garros 2024 women's qualifying singles event.
Paris, France, 22 May 2024 | Leigh Rogers
Five Australians have advanced to the second round in the Roland Garros 2024 women’s qualifying singles competition.
Kimberly Birrell and Priscilla Hon scored opening-round victories on day two in Paris, joining compatriots Astra Sharma, Taylah Preston and Olivia Gadecki in the next round.
> READ: Australian women off to a promising start in qualifying at Roland Garros 2024
This is only the second time in the past 45 years that five Australian women have progressed to this stage in a Roland Garros qualifying draw, matching the efforts of 2022.
The Open era record for Australian women reaching the second round in qualifying at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament is six, which was achieved in 1978.
Birrell achieved a milestone of her own, staging a stirring comeback to notch her career-first victory at Roland Garros.
The 26-year-old from the Gold Coast triumphed 2-6 6-0 6-3 against world No.170 Polina Kudermetova.
This is world No.154 Birrell’s eighth win from her past 10 matches and sets up a second-round showdown with Serbian Olga Danilovic, the 11th seed in the women’s qualifying draw.
Hon scored a 7-6(5) 6-3 victory in her opening-round clash against German Mona Barthel, a former world No.23.
The 26-year-old from Brisbane, who is currently ranked world No.216, next faces Hungarian Panna Udvardy, a 25-year-old ranked No.132.
World No.215 Li Tu is proudly carrying Australian hopes in the men’s qualifying singles competition.
The 27-year-old from Adelaide recorded his career-first win at Roland Garros, producing an impressive display to beat Brit Oliver Crawford 6-7(4) 6-4 6-2.
Tu struck 42 winners to 25, which included nine aces, in the two-hour and 15-minute encounter.
> READ: Australian men set to achieve 25-year first at Roland Garros 2024
After recording his first win on clay in almost two years, Tu’s next challenge is a second-round meeting with veteran Mikhail Kukushkin. The 36-year-old from Kazakhstan is a former world No.39.
All six remaining Australians are scheduled to continue their qualifying campaigns on day three in Paris.
> VIEW: Roland Garros 2024 qualifying day three schedule
Players need to win three rounds to earn a coveted main-draw spot at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament.
Aussies in action – Roland Garros
RESULTS
Women’s qualifying singles, first round
Kimberly Birrell (AUS) d Polina Kudermetova 2-6 6-0 6-3
Priscilla Hon (AUS) d Mona Barthel (GER) 7-6(5) 6-3
Lucija Ciric Bagaric (CRO) d [7] Arina Rodionova (AUS) 6-4 6-3
Oksana Selekhmeteva d Destanee Aiava (AUS) 7-6(5) 6-4
Men’s qualifying singles, first round
Li Tu (AUS) d Oliver Crawford (GBR) 6-7(4) 6-4 6-2
Maxime Janvier (FRA) d [3] James Duckworth (AUS) 6-3 6-1
Alejandro Moro Canas (ESP) d Marc Polmans (AUS) 6-1 6-2
COMING UP
Women’s qualifying singles, second round
[22] Astra Sharma (AUS) v Timea Babos (HUN)
[30] Taylah Preston (AUS) v Alexandra Eala (PHL)
Kimberly Birrell (AUS) v [11] Olga Danilovic (SRB)
Priscilla Hon (AUS) v [27] Panna Udvardy (HUN)
Olivia Gadecki (AUS) v Solana Sierra (ARG)
> VIEW: Roland Garros 2024 women’s qualifying singles draw
Men’s qualifying singles, second round
Li Tu (AUS) v [25] Mikhail Kukushkin (KAZ)
> VIEW: Roland Garros 2024 men’s qualifying singles draw
Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!