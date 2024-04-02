Australian Daria Saville claims her opening round at the WTA 500 clay-court event.

Charleston, USA, 2 April 2024 | Dan Imhoff

Charleston, USA

Daria Saville’s red-hot form on the green clay at Charleston has extended to the main draw with victory over German Tamara Korpatsch in the opening round.

The 30-year-old’s 6-4 3-6 6-2 triumph over the world No.76 on Monday set a showdown with seventh seed Elina Svitolina for a place in the round of 16.

The world No.107 has fallen in seven of her nine encounters with the Ukrainian, but has claimed eight of her past 11 matches, including two wins in qualifying.

> READ: Train with Daria Saville – “Having intentions is really important”

Aussies in action – Charleston

RESULTS

Women’s singles, first round

[Q] Daria Saville (AUS) d Tamara Korpatsch (GER) 6-4 3-6 6-2

COMING UP

Women’s singles, first round

Arina Rodionova (AUS) v [LL] Astra Sharma (AUS)

Women’s singles, second round

[Q] Daria Saville (AUS) v [7] Elina Svitolina (UKR)

Women’s doubles, first round

[1] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v [WC] McCartney Kessler (USA)/Clervie Ngounoue (USA)

Houston, USA

Rinky Hijikata landed his maiden tour-level match win on clay at the ATP 250 tournament at Houston on Monday.

The 80th-ranked Australian picked up his sixth victory over a top-60 opponent against Christopher Eubanks, 7-6(4) 7-6(2).

Hijikata’s clay-court breakthrough against the fifth-seeded American ended a four-match losing streak at all levels and secured a first-time clash against world No.92 Brandon Nakashima.

His previous ATP match win also came against a top-60 opponent, Miomir Kecmanovic, in Los Cabos.

“Just managed to get through there. It wasn’t looking good for a while,” Hijikata said in his on-court interview.

“I think Chris didn’t miss a first serve for a long, long time and I wasn’t touching too many serves or making any.

“I’m just glad that I kind of just hung around long enough and managed to come up with a few good points when I had to.”

Aussies in action – Houston

RESULTS

Men’s singles, first round

Rinky Hijikata (AUS) d [5] Christopher Eubanks (USA) 7-6(4) 7-6(2)

Men’s doubles, first round

[4] Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) d Evan King (USA)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) 6-4 6-7(5) [10-4]

John Peers (AUS)/William Blumberg (USA) d Matthew Romios (AUS)/Piotr Matuszewski (POL) 6-0 6-3

Andrew Harris (AUS)/Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v [2] Nathaniel Lammons (USA)/Jackson Withrow (USA)

COMING UP

Men’s singles, first round

[6] Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [Q] Wu Yibing (USA)

[8] Max Purcell (AUS) v Alex Michelsen (USA)

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v Aleksandar Kovacevic (USA)

James Duckworth (AUS) v [Q] Gijs Brouwer (NED)

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!