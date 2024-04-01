Charleston, USA, 1 April 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Charleston, USA

Daria Saville has completed a successful qualifying campaign at a WTA 500 tournament at Charleston.

The 30-year-old Australian earned her spot in the main-draw with a 6-3 6-2 victory against Brit Heather Watson in the final qualifying round.

World No.108 Saville, who has now won seven of her past 10 matches, will face German Tamara Korpatsch in the opening round at the green-clay event.

> READ: Train with Daria Saville – “Having intentions is really important”

Fellow Aussie Astra Sharma was beaten in her final qualifying round match, but was fortunate to receive a lucky-loser spot in the main draw.

The 28-year-old Sharma, who won her biggest career title at Charleston in April 2021, now meets Arina Rodionova in an all-Australian opening-round showdown.

Aussies in action – Charleston

RESULTS

Women’s qualifying singles, final round

[4] Daria Saville (AUS) d [11] Heather Watson (GBR) 6-3 6-2

Gabriela Lee (ROU) d [9] Astra Sharma (AUS) 6-2 6-3

COMING UP

Women’s singles, first round

Arina Rodionova (AUS) v [LL] Astra Sharma (AUS)

[Q] Daria Saville (AUS) v Tamara Korpatsch (GER)

Women’s doubles, first round

[1] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v [WC] McCartney Kessler (USA)/Clervie Ngounoue (USA)

Houston, USA

Nine Australians are set to compete at an ATP 250 tournament in Houston this week.

Jordan Thompson leads the Aussie charge at the clay-court event. The world No.33 is the sixth seed in the men’s singles draw and begins his campaign against Chinese qualifier Wu Yibing, a former world No.1 junior.

Thompson and compatriot Max Purcell are also the fourth seeds and defending champions in the men’s doubles competition.

Aussies in action – Houston

COMING UP

Men’s singles, first round

[6] Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [Q] Wu Yibing (USA)

[8] Max Purcell (AUS) v Alex Michelsen (USA)

Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v [5] Christopher Eubanks (USA)

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v Aleksandar Kovacevic (USA)

James Duckworth (AUS) v [Q] Gijs Brouwer (NED)

Men’s singles, first round

[4] Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Evan King (USA)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS)

John Peers (AUS)/William Blumberg (USA) v Matthew Romios (AUS)/Piotr Matuszewski (POL)

Andrew Harris (AUS)/Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v [2] Nathaniel Lammons (USA)/Jackson Withrow (USA)

Marrakech, Morocco

Aleksandar Vukic begins his clay-court season at an ATP 250 tournament at Marrakech this week.

The 27-year-old Australian faces Frenchman Alexander Muller in the opening round.

This is world No.67 Vukic’s third appearance in an ATP-level clay-court event and marks the first time he has received direct acceptance, rather than earn a main-draw place through qualifying.

Aussies in action – Marrakech

COMING UP

Men’s singles, first round

Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) v Alexandre Muller (FRA)

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!