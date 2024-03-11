Alex de Minaur has charged into the fourth round of the ATP-WTA 1000 tournament at Indian Wells after a 7-5 6-0 win over 20th seed Alexander Bublik.

Indian Wells, United States, 11 March 2024 | Matt Trollope

Alex de Minaur has returned to the last 16 at Indian Wells with a comprehensive win over Alexander Bublik.

Having reached the fourth round in 2021 and 2022, De Minaur ensured his passage for a third time with a straight-sets triumph.

Despite letting slip a 5-3 lead, the No.10 seed reeled off eight consecutive games from 5-5 to complete the job 7-5 6-0.

> VIEW: Indian Wells 2024 men’s singles draw

> WATCH: See our TV Guide for how to follow the Indian Wells action

He has now won all three career meetings against the Kazakh.

It was an impressive showing from the Aussie at Stadium 4; he produced more winners than Bublik (19-12) while keeping his unforced error tally much lower (24-39).

After just one hour and 27 minutes on court, De Minaur booked a fourth-round clash with Alexander Zverev, who later in the day recovered from 3-5 down in the first set, and saved two set points, to beat Tallon Griekspoor 7-6(7) 6-3.

De Minaur is the last Australian standing in singles after a valiant Aleksandar Vukic fell in three tough sets to world No.1 Novak Djokovic.

In doubles, Ellen Perez and American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez won their sixth match in a row with a nail-biting second-round win over Magda Linette and Bernarda Pera that required a match tiebreak to determine the result.

The fourth seeds, last week’s San Diego champions, move into the Indian Wells quarterfinals.

Hoping to join them will be fellow Aussie Storm Sanders, who plays her second-round match alongside Katerina Siniakova on Tuesday (Australian time). Also aiming for a quarterfinal spot is John Peers, through to the second round of the men’s doubles in partnership with Italian rising star Lorenzo Musetti.

Indian Wells men’s doubles defending champions Matt Ebden and Rohan Bopanna, the No.1 seeds, were stunned in the opening round by Belgians Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen.

Aussies in action – Indian Wells

RESULTS

Men’s singles, third round

[10] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d [20] Alexander Bublik (KAZ) 7-5 6-0

Women’s doubles, second round

[4] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) d Magda Linette (POL)/Bernarda Pera (USA) 6-3 3-6 [10-6]

Men’s doubles, first round

Sander Gille (BEL)/Joran Vliegen (BEL) d [1] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) 7-6(1) 4-6 [10-8]

COMING UP

Men’s singles, fourth round

[10] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [6] Alexander Zverev (GER)

Women’s doubles, quarterfinals

[4] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v TBD

Women’s doubles, second round

[3] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Katerina Siniakova (CZE)v Marie Bouzkova (CZE)/Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP)



Men’s doubles, second round

[ALT] John Peers (AUS)/Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) v Nathaniel Lammons (USA)/Jackson Withrow (USA)

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!