Australian Matt Ebden will become the new world No.1 in men's doubles next week.

Perth, Australia, 21 February 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Matt Ebden is set to become the new world No.1 in doubles.

The 36-year-old will overtake Indian partner Rohan Bopanna when the ATP Tour releases their next instalment of rankings on Monday.

“I couldn’t be happier,” Ebden told tennis.com.au from his Perth home, where he has been celebrating his impending milestone.

“It was fun to wake up and see myself at No.1 for the first time in the live rankings, with more points than anybody in the whole world.

“It was a nice little moment with my wife and baby boy (two-year-old Harvey). We took a little photo and he pointed at the No.1, which was cool.

“All my family, including some cousins, came over and everyone was celebrating. Then thousands of messages started flooding in on Instagram and on the phone and emails.

“I’m very rarely at home, so to be able to be home to celebrate with family, friends and the tennis community has been fun and super special.”

Ebden will become the fifth Australian to top the ATP Tour doubles rankings since their introduction in 1976 and the first Aussie to hold the coveted position since Todd Woodbridge in July 2001.

Australian men to rank world No.1 in doubles Player Debut at world No.1 Total weeks at No.1 Paul McNamee May 1981 3 John Fitzgerald July 1991 40 Todd Woodbridge July 1992 205 Mark Woodforde November 1992 83 Matt Ebden February 2024 1*

“Wow, that blows me away even more,” Ebden said when learning of this accomplishment.

“To be only the fifth Australian male ever to be world No.1 in the doubles, that’s pretty cool. I come after some really good friends, coaches and mentors too.

“It’s a real honourable list to be on.”

Ebden, who was ranked No.37 at this time last year, has soared up the rankings since establishing a successful partnership with Bopanna.

He made his top-10 debut in July and finished last season, his first as a full-time doubles player, at world No.4.

The 2024 season has already delivered more incredible highs for Ebden, including clinching his third Grand Slam doubles title at last month’s Australian Open.

“It couldn’t have gone better. It’s literally been a dream run,” he said.

Ebden, whose singles ranking peaked at No.39 in 2018, also played a starring role in Australia’s progression to the United Cup semifinals and recorded a runner-up finish at the Adelaide International in January.

The soon-to-be world No.1 hits the road again today, travelling to Dubai to compete at an ATP 500 tournament next week alongside Bopanna.

The duo will then aim to defend their title at an ATP 1000 tournament at Indian Wells.

