Storm Hunter and Matt Ebden are among eight Aussie players scheduled to compete on day 12 at Australian Open 2024.

Melbourne, Australia , 24 January 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Leading Australian players Storm Hunter, Matt Ebden and Heath Davidson all feature in doubles semifinals on day 12 at Australian Open 2024.

Ebden and his Indian partner Rohan Bopanna face the unheralded combination of Czech Tomas Machac and China’s Zhang Zhizhen, who are enjoying a career-best Grand Slam run, in the men’s doubles competition.

“They’re a dangerous pair,” world No.4 Ebden noted. “They’ve been having lots of good wins over the past week and a half, so we have to be ready for them.

“It’s the semifinals, we don’t expect anything easy.”

World No.1 Hunter and her Czech partner Katerina Siniakova have a semifinal showdown with the second seeds, world No.2 Elise Mertens and world No.6 Hsieh Su-wei, in the women’s doubles event.

Aiming to progress to a first Australian Open final, the 29-year-old Hunter is also excited to have another chance to compete in front of the Aussie fans.

“The crowds all week have been amazing,” Hunter said. “Just to walk out and hear the cheering, it’s honestly incredible.”

Heath Davidson, Australia’s top-ranked quad wheelchair player, is hoping to make his sixth Australian Open final and his first since 2021.

The 36-year-old and his Canadian partner Robert Shaw play the experienced combination of Brit Andy Lapthorne and American David Wagner, who are five-time Australian Open doubles champions, in today’s semifinals.

“They’re a veteran team that have played together for a long time,” Davidson noted.

“Me and Rob are going to have to step it up and do what we do best – communicate and push and hopefully we can get the job done.”

Gold Coast siblings Hayden and Emerson Jones are also in action in the Australian Open Junior Championships, competing in the singles quarterfinals.

They have become the first siblings to reach this stage in the Australian Open junior competition since the Pliskova sisters, Karoline and Kristyna, in 2010.

The tournament is broadcast live in Australia on the Nine Network and Stan Sport, with play beginning from 11am AEDT.

Aussies in action on day 12:

Men’s doubles, semifinals

[2] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v Tomas Machac (CZE)/Zhang Zhizhen (CHN), Rod Laver Arena, day session, second match (not before 12pm AEDT)

Women’s doubles, semifinals

[3] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Katerina Siniakova (CZE) v [2] Hsieh Su-wei (TPE)/Elise Mertens (BEL), Margaret Court Arena, third match (not before 3pm AEDT)

Legends’ mixed doubles, round robin

Casey Dellacqua (AUS)/Mark Philippoussis (AUS) v Alicia Molik (AUS)/Marcos Baghdatis (CYP), Margaret Court Arena, second match

Boys’ singles, quarterfinals

[16] Hayden Jones (AUS) v Jan Kumstat (CZE), Court 3, second match

Girls’ singles, quarterfinals

[6] Emerson Jones (AUS) v [2] Sara Saito (JPN), Court 3, third match

Quad wheelchair doubles, semifinals

[2] Heath Davidson (AUS)/Robert Shaw (CAN) v Andy Lapthorne (GBR)/David Wagner (USA), Kia Arena, fifth match (not before 3.30pm AEDT)

