Melbourne, Australia, 17 January 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Nine Australian women have progressed to the second round in the Australian Open 2024 women’s doubles competition.

This is the most to reach this stage since 2006. That number could still rise too, with world No.17 Ellen Perez yet to play her opening-round match.

If Perez also progresses, it would mark the first time in 31 years that 10 Aussies have advanced to the second round in an Australian Open women’s doubles draw.

Wildcards shine

Gold Coast talents Kimberly Birrell and Olivia Gadecki required only 59 minutes to power past American Sabrina Santamaria and France’s Varvara Gracheva in their opening-round encounter.

Fellow wildcards Daria Saville and Ajla Tomljanovic were equally efficient, taking just 71 minutes to notch a 6-4 6-3 victory against Georgia’s Oksana Kalashnikova and Brit Maia Lumsden.

Earlier in the day, Destanee Aiava broke through to record her career-first Grand Slam doubles win.

The 23-year-old teamed with fellow Aussie Maddison Inglis to triumph 1-6 6-1 6-2 against Italians Elisabetta Cocciaretto and Martina Trevisan.

Aiava and Inglis, the winner of three Australian Pro Tour titles together last year, now meet world No.1 Storm Hunter and her Czech partner Katerina Siniakova in the second round.

Gallant efforts

Priscilla Hon and Talia Gibson bowed out in a three-set battle against Czech Linda Noskova and China’s Wang Xiyu.

The Aussie wildcards tallied more winners and won more points, but it wasn’t enough to get them across the line.

In men’s doubles action, Aussie wildcards James McCabe and Dane Sweeny came close to recording a major upset against the seventh seeds, world No.15 Hugo Nys and world No.17 Jan Zielinksi.

The Australian Open 2023 finalists eventually triumphed 6-7(5) 7-5 6-2 in a two-hour and 14-minute tussle.

Aussies in action – Australian Open

TODAY’S RESULTS

Women’s doubles, first round

[WC] Kimberly Birrell (AUS)/Olivia Gadecki (AUS) d Varvara Gracheva (FRA)/Sabrina Santamaria (USA) 6-0 6-3

[WC] Daria Saville (AUS)/Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) d Oksana Kalashnikova (GEO)/Maia Lumsden (GBR) 6-4 6-3

[WC] Destanee Aiava (AUS)/Maddison Inglis (AUS) d Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA)/Martina Trevisan (ITA) 1-6 6-1 6-2

Linda Noskova (CZE)/Wang Xiyu (CHN) d [WC] Talia Gibson (AUS)/Priscilla Hon (AUS) 3-6 6-3 6-4

Men’s doubles, first round

[7] Hugo Nys (MON)/Jan Zielinksi (POL) d [WC] James McCabe (AUS)/Dane Sweeny (AUS) 6-7(5) 7-5 6-2

COMING UP

Women’s doubles, first round

[7] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Wu Fang-Hsien (TPE)/Zhu Lin (CHN)

Women’s doubles, second round

[3] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Katerina Siniakova (CZE) v [WC] Destanee Aiava (AUS)/Maddison Inglis (AUS)

[WC] Kimberly Birrell (AUS)/Olivia Gadecki (AUS) v [11] Lyudmyla Kichenok (UKR)/Jelena Ostapenko (LAT)

[WC] Taylah Preston (AUS)/Arina Rodionova (AUS) v Ekaterina Alexandrova/Anna Kalinskaya

[WC] Daria Saville (AUS)/Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v TBC

> VIEW: Australian Open 2024 women’s doubles draw

Men’s doubles, first round

[2] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v [WC] James Duckworth (AUS)/Marc Polmans (AUS)

[16] Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/Jason Kubler (AUS) v Chris O’Connell (AUS)/Laslo Djere (SRB)

John Peers (AUS)/Harri Heliovaara (FIN) v [WC] Alex Bolt (AUS)/Luke Saville (AUS)

Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Alexander Erler (AUT)/Lucas Miedler (AUT)

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Andreas Mies (GER)

[WC] John Millman (AUS)/Edward Winter (AUS) v Marcus Daniell (NZL)/Marcelo Demoliner (BRA)

[WC] Blake Ellis (AUS)/Andrew Harris (AUS) v Andre Goransson (SWE)/Albano Olivetti (FRA)

[WC] Tristan Schoolkate (AUS)/Adam Walton (AUS) v Francisco Cabral (POR)/Henry Patten (GBR)

Men’s doubles, second round

Aleksandar Vukic (AUS)/Nuno Borges (POR) v [6] Maximo Gonzalez (ARG)/Andreas Molteni (ARG)

> VIEW: Australian Open 2024 men’s doubles draw

