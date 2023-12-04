Arina Rodionova achieves a career-high in the latest WTA Tour singles rankings and becomes the new top-ranked Australian woman.

Australia, 4 December 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Women’s singles

Arina Rodionova soars to a new career-high in this week’s WTA Tour women’s singles rankings.

The 33-year-old rises 20 places to peak at world No.112, bettering her previous career-best of No.116 achieved in October 2017.

Rodionova, who started the year ranked No.302, has won seven ITF singles titles and amassed an impressive 78 match wins so far this season.

This effort sees Rodionova become the new top-ranked Australian woman, leapfrogging Kimberly Birrell for the honour.

There are also new career-highs this week for 18-year-old Taylah Preston (up four spots to world No.202) and 19-year-old Talia Gibson (rising 65 places to world No.264).

Gibson makes her top-300 debut after winning her biggest career title at an Australian Pro Tour event on the Gold Coast.

Emerson Jones is also at new career-high, rising 63 places after reaching the second round at her hometown tournament on the Gold Coast.

At world No.782, Jones is now the world’s third highest-ranked 15-year-old.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Arina Rodionova No.112 +20 Kimberly Birrell No.113 -3 Astra Sharma No.125 -4 Olivia Gadecki No.127 +4 Storm Hunter No.171 0 Taylah Preston No.202 +4 Daria Saville No.203 +4 Priscilla Hon No.204 -2 Destanee Aiava No.208 -20 Jaimee Fourlis No.211 -11

Men’s singles

Marc Polmans and Li Tu are the biggest movers in the latest ATP Tour men’s singles rankings.

The 26-year-old Polmans improves 12 spots to world No.150 following his semifinal appearance at an ATP Challenger in Japan last week.

After starting the year at world No.334, Polmans has more than halved his ranking in the past 11 months.

The 27-year-old Tu is enjoying a strong finish to the season and rises 13 spots to world No.225.

Tu has advanced to three consecutive quarterfinals at ATP Challenger level in the past three weeks, helping him move up 46 ranking positions in that period.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.12 0 Alexei Popyrin No.40 0 Max Purcell No.45 0 Jordan Thompson No.55 0 Aleksandar Vukic No.62 0 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.65 0 Christopher O’Connell No.68 -1 Rinky Hijikata No.71 0 Jason Kubler No.102 0 James Duckworth No.116 -3

Women’s doubles

Aussie teens Roisin Gilheany and Maya Joint make major moves in the latest WTA Tour doubles rankings.

The 18-year-old Gilheany and 17-year-old Joint make their top-500 debuts after winning their first professional title at an Australian Pro Tour event on the Gold Coast last week.

This effort sees them each skyrocket up 165 places to share the No.423 ranking.

Melisa Ercan and Alicia Smith, the runners-up on the Gold Coast, also make significant rises.

The 18-year-old Ercan jumps up 468 spots to a career-high world No.709 after contesting her first professional doubles final, while 27-year-old Smith improves 110 places to world No.504 after appearing in her biggest career final.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Storm Hunter No.1 0 Ellen Perez No.17 0 Olivia Gadecki No.96 -1 Destanee Aiava No.167 -9 Daria Saville No.172 0 Talia Gibson No.173 +1 Olivia Tjandramulia No.178 0 Priscilla Hon No.185 +1 Astra Sharma No.209 -1 Elysia Bolton No.214 -3

Men’s doubles

Calum Puttergill’s strong season finish has been rewarded in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.

The 30-year-old rises 12 places to a career-high world No.158 after advancing to back-to-back ATP Challenger finals in Japan.

This propels Puttergill, who started the year ranked world No.228, to the No.11 position among Aussie competitors on tour.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Matt Ebden No.4 0 Rinky Hijikata No.23 0 Jason Kubler No.30 0 Max Purcell No.35 0 John Peers No.39 0 John-Patrick Smith No.78 0 Andrew Harris No.96 -1 Jordan Thompson No.106 -2 Matthew Romios No.131 -2 Luke Saville No.134 0

