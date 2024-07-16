Sharma takes down sixth seed in Palermo
Astra Sharma is through to the second round at the WTA 250 event on clay, while Vukic cruises in Newport
Palermo, Italy, 16 July 2024 | Dan Imhoff
Astra Sharma has opened her Palermo campaign with an upset of sixth seed Anna Blinkova on Monday.
The world No.151’s 6-0 7-5 victory at the WTA 250 clay-court event marked her first over a top 100 opponent since she downed then 39th-ranked Lesia Tsurenko en route to the third round in Charleston in April.
The 91-minute result snapped a four-match losing streak, which began with her final-round qualifying defeat to Olga Danilovic at Roland Garros.
Sharma awaits the winner of fellow Australian Ajla Tomljanovic and Mayar Sherif in the second round.
Aussies in action – Palermo
RESULTS
Women’s singles, first round
Astra Sharma (AUS) d [6] Anna Blinkova 6-0 7-5
COMING UP
Women’s singles, first round
Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v Mayar Sherif (EGY)
[Q] Olivia Gadecki (AUS) v [4] Diane Parry (FRA)
Women’s doubles, first round
Lucia Bronzetti (ITA)/Olivia Gadecki (AUS) v Yvonne Cavalle-Reimers (ESP)/Aurora Zantedeschi (ITA)
Aleksandar Vukic has brushed past Hong Kong’s Coleman Wong to reach the second round on grass in Newport.
The sixth seed needed just 68 minutes to defeat the world No.179, 6-1 6-2, for a meeting with either fellow Australian Li Tu or wild card Eliot Spizzirri.
Tu was one of three Australians who qualified on Monday alongside Marc Polmans and Alex Bolt.
Polmans denied compatriot Tristan Schoolkate for his place in the main draw.
Aussies in action – Newport
RESULTS
Men’s singles, first round
[6] Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) d Coleman Wong (HKG) 6-1 6-2
COMING UP
Men’s singles first round
[8] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v Mackenzie McDonald (USA)
[Q] Marc Polmans (AUS) v Ethan Quinn (USA)
[Q] Alex Bolt (AUS) v Jacob Mensik (CZE)
[Q] Li Tu (AUS) v [WC] Eliot Spizzirri (USA)
Men’s doubles, first round
Aleksandar Vukic (AUS)/Luke Saville (AUS) v [8] Rithvik Bollipalli (IND)/Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha (IND)
[4] Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/William Blumberg (USA) v Mackenzie McDonald (USA)/Alex Michelsen (USA)
Aussies in action – Gstaad
COMING UP
Men’s doubles, first round
Marco Bortolotti (ITA)/Matthew Christopher Romios (AUS) v Andre Begemann (GER)/Vlad Victor Cornea (ROM)
Aussies in action – Budapest
COMING UP
Women’s doubles, first round
Timea Babos (HUN)/Ellen Perez (AUS) v Panna Bartha (HUN) Amarissa Kiara Toth (HUN)
Aussies in action – Hamburg
RESULTS
Men’s singles, first round
[Q] Ugo Blanchet (FRA) d Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 4-6 7-6(6) 6-2
COMING UP
Men’s doubles, first round
[4] Matt Ebden (AUS)/John Peers (AUS) v Constantin Frantzen (GER)/Hendrik Jebens (GER)
