Astra Sharma is through to the second round at the WTA 250 event on clay, while Vukic cruises in Newport

Palermo, Italy, 16 July 2024 | Dan Imhoff

Palermo, Italy

Astra Sharma has opened her Palermo campaign with an upset of sixth seed Anna Blinkova on Monday.

The world No.151’s 6-0 7-5 victory at the WTA 250 clay-court event marked her first over a top 100 opponent since she downed then 39th-ranked Lesia Tsurenko en route to the third round in Charleston in April.

The 91-minute result snapped a four-match losing streak, which began with her final-round qualifying defeat to Olga Danilovic at Roland Garros.

Sharma awaits the winner of fellow Australian Ajla Tomljanovic and Mayar Sherif in the second round.

Aussies in action – Palermo

RESULTS

Women’s singles, first round

Astra Sharma (AUS) d [6] Anna Blinkova 6-0 7-5

COMING UP

Women’s singles, first round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v Mayar Sherif (EGY)

[Q] Olivia Gadecki (AUS) v [4] Diane Parry (FRA)

Women’s doubles, first round

Lucia Bronzetti (ITA)/Olivia Gadecki (AUS) v Yvonne Cavalle-Reimers (ESP)/Aurora Zantedeschi (ITA)

Newport, United States

Aleksandar Vukic has brushed past Hong Kong’s Coleman Wong to reach the second round on grass in Newport.

The sixth seed needed just 68 minutes to defeat the world No.179, 6-1 6-2, for a meeting with either fellow Australian Li Tu or wild card Eliot Spizzirri.

Tu was one of three Australians who qualified on Monday alongside Marc Polmans and Alex Bolt.

Polmans denied compatriot Tristan Schoolkate for his place in the main draw.

Aussies in action – Newport

RESULTS

Men’s singles, first round

[6] Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) d Coleman Wong (HKG) 6-1 6-2

COMING UP

Men’s singles first round

[8] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v Mackenzie McDonald (USA)

[Q] Marc Polmans (AUS) v Ethan Quinn (USA)

[Q] Alex Bolt (AUS) v Jacob Mensik (CZE)

[Q] Li Tu (AUS) v [WC] Eliot Spizzirri (USA)

Men’s doubles, first round

Aleksandar Vukic (AUS)/Luke Saville (AUS) v [8] Rithvik Bollipalli (IND)/Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha (IND)

[4] Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/William Blumberg (USA) v Mackenzie McDonald (USA)/Alex Michelsen (USA)

Aussies in action – Gstaad

COMING UP

Men’s doubles, first round

Marco Bortolotti (ITA)/Matthew Christopher Romios (AUS) v Andre Begemann (GER)/Vlad Victor Cornea (ROM)

Aussies in action – Budapest

COMING UP

Women’s doubles, first round

Timea Babos (HUN)/Ellen Perez (AUS) v Panna Bartha (HUN) Amarissa Kiara Toth (HUN)

Aussies in action – Hamburg

RESULTS

Men’s singles, first round

[Q] Ugo Blanchet (FRA) d Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 4-6 7-6(6) 6-2

COMING UP

Men’s doubles, first round

[4] Matt Ebden (AUS)/John Peers (AUS) v Constantin Frantzen (GER)/Hendrik Jebens (GER)

