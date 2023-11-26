Australian Ajla Tomljanovic had a week to remember, winning her first singles title in more than 10 years at a WTA 125 tournament in Brazil.

Australia, 26 November 2023 | Leigh Rogers

The Australian Davis Cup team created history with a headline-making run in Spain this week, advancing to back-to-back finals for the first time in 22 years.

Elsewhere across the globe, there are many individual achievements to celebrate.

In Brazil, Ajla Tomljanovic won the biggest singles title of her career at a WTA 125 tournament in Florianopolis.

Contesting only her fifth event in a comeback from knee surgery, this is a confidence-boosting result for the 30-year-old.

This was Tomljanovic’s first singles final appearance in more than four years and snaps a nine-match losing streak in finals, stretching back to 2013.

Tomljanovic also bravely saved four match points in her second-round victory earlier in the week.

In Portugal, Arina Rodionova claimed her sixth ITF singles title of the season. The resurgent Aussie is in career-best form and has tallied 73 singles wins so far in 2023.

Closer to home, promising Perth teen Taylah Preston won the biggest singles title of her young career at an Australian Pro Tour event in Brisbane.

Preston was among four Aussie players to secure titles at the Brisbane QTC Tennis International, while several rising stars claimed their first ITF junior titles at a J30 tournament in Perth.

This week’s most outstanding performers include:

Ajla Tomljanovic: The 30-year-old, whose ranking has tumbled to world No.543, won the singles title at a WTA 125 tournament in Florianopolis (Brazil) as a wildcard entry. This is Tomljanovic’s fifth – and biggest – career singles title.

Bernard Tomic: After saving a match point to advance to the singles quarterfinals at an ATP Challenger in Brasilia (Brazil), the 31-year-old fell just short of reaching the semifinals. Tomic squandered two match points in a final-eight battle against world No.106 Alejandro Tabilo.

Calum Puttergill: The 30-year-old was a doubles finalist at an ATP Challenger in Yokohama (Japan) alongside Chinese Taipei’s Ho Ray. This was Puttergill’s fourth doubles final appearance of the season.

Li Tu: The 27-year-old made the singles quarterfinals at the ATP Challenger in Yokohama. The in-form Tu has won five of his past seven matches.

Taylah Preston: The 18-year-old won the biggest singles title of her career at an ITF 60 tournament in Brisbane. This is Preston’s fourth ITF singles title of the year and improves her season record to 49 wins from 62 matches.

> READ: Preston wins biggest career title on Australian Pro Tour

Kaylah McPhee: The 25-year-old advanced to the singles semifinals at the ITF 60 tournament in Brisbane. This was McPhee’s best singles result at this level since August 2019.

Talia Gibson and Priscilla Hon: The Aussie duo won the doubles title at the ITF 60 tournament in Brisbane. It is 19-year-old Gibson’s fourth ITF doubles title of the season and 25-year-old Hon’s third.

Destanee Aiava and Maddison Inglis: The 23-year-old Aiava and 25-year-old Inglis were doubles finalists in Brisbane. This was Aiava’s 10th doubles final appearance of the season and Inglis’ fifth.

Blake Ellis: The 24-year-old recorded a runner-up finish in singles at an ITF 25 tournament in his hometown of Brisbane. It was Ellis’ third singles final appearance of the season.

Jacob Bradshaw: The 21-year-old achieved his career-best singles result at ITF 25 level, progressing to the semifinals in Brisbane.

Thomas Fancutt: The 28-year-old teamed with New Zealand’s Ajeet Rai to win the ITF 25 men’s doubles title in Brisbane. It is Fancutt’s 25th career title and his fourth of the season.

Joshua Charlton: The 24-year-old was a doubles finalist at the ITF 25 in Brisbane alongside Brit Emile Hudd. It was Charlton’s second doubles final appearance this year.

Arina Rodionova: The 33-year-old won the women’s singles title at an ITF 25 tournament in Lousada (Portugal). It is a 15th career ITF singles title for the in-form Rodionova, who has now won 29 of her past 37 matches.

Ymerali Ibraimi: The 14-year-old won his first ITF junior singles title at a J30 tournament in Perth. Ibraimi swept through the draw without conceding a set and beat 17-year-old compatriot Luka Vujacic in the final. He was also a doubles finalist.

> READ: Ymerali Ibraimi – A rising star of Australian tennis

Cameron Burton and Connor McEvoy: The 15-year-old Burton won the doubles title at the ITF J30 tournament in his hometown of Perth alongside 14-year-old McEvoy. It is Burton’s fourth ITF junior doubles title of the season and McEvoy’s career-first title.

> READ: Cameron Burton – A rising star of Australian tennis

Tara Aleksic and Nicola Schoeman: The Aussie duo won the girls’ doubles title at the ITF J30 tournament in Perth. It is a career-first ITF doubles title for 15-year-old Aleksic and 16-year-old Schoeman.

Alice Stevens: The 16-year-old was a girls’ singles finalist and doubles semifinalist, partnering fellow Aussie Ruby Ward, at the ITF J30 tournament in Perth.

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!