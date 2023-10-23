Rising Aussies Alexei Popyrin, Rinky Hijikata and Olivia Gadecki are all at new career-high rankings this week.

Australia, 23 October 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Men’s singles

Alexei Popyrin sits at a new career-high in the latest ATP Tour men’s singles rankings.

After advancing to his fourth tour-level quarterfinal of the season in Tokyo, the 24-year-old rises two spots to world No.39.

James Duckworth skyrockets up 19 places to world No.125 after winning his first ATP Challenger title in two years.

Omar Jasika is also in the rise, improving 27 places to world No.283 following a title-winning run on the Australian Pro Tour.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.13 -0 Alexei Popyrin No.39 +2 Max Purcell No.41 -1 Aleksandar Vukic No.56 -2 Jordan Thompson No.58 +2 Christopher O’Connell No.61 -2 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.68 0 Rinky Hijikata No.70 0 Jason Kubler No.97 -2 James Duckworth No.125 +19

Women’s singles

Kimberly Birrell returns to the world’s top 100 in the latest WTA Tour women’s singles rankings.

The 25-year-old, who has scored three WTA-level main-draw wins in the past fortnight, jumps up two places to world No.100. This matches the career-high Birrell first achieved last month.

Arina Rodionova rises 11 places to world No.148 after reaching back-to-back ITF semifinals. This is the 33-year-old’s highest ranking since June 2022.

Taylah Preston soars to a new career-high, improving 35 places to world No.268 after winning an Australian Pro Tour title in Cairns. This is the 17-year-old from Perth’s debut in the world’s top 300.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Kimberly Birrell No.100 +2 Olivia Gadecki No.128 -1 Arina Rodionova No.148 +11 Storm Hunter No.155 +2 Astra Sharma No.161 +3 Priscilla Hon No.202 -9 Daria Saville No.203 -1 Jaimee Fourlis No.212 -5 Destanee Aiava No.218 +5 Maddison Inglis No.245 +3

Men’s doubles

Rinky Hijikata soars to a new career-high in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.

The 22-year-old improves seven places to world No.24 after winning an ATP 500 title in Tokyo. His partner, Max Purcell, rises four spots to world No.41.

Akira Santillan is also on the rise following a title-winning run. The 26-year-old jumps up 27 spots to world No.244 after winning his first ATP Challenger title in five years.

Jeremy Beale (up 28 places to world No.289) and Thomas Fancutt (up 34 spots to world No.314) are also making moves after claiming an Australian Pro Tour title.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Matt Ebden No.6 0 Rinky Hijikata No.24 +7 Jason Kubler No.37 0 John Peers No.38 0 Max Purcell No.41 +4 John-Patrick Smith No.84 +1 Andrew Harris No.86 +1 Jordan Thompson No.105 0 Matthew Romios No.137 +1 Luke Saville No.141 -1

Women’s doubles

Olivia Gadecki makes her top-100 debut in the latest WTA Tour doubles rankings.

The 21-year-old rises 11 places to a career-high world No.94 after winning an ITF 100 title in Great Britain. This is Gadecki’s fourth consecutive title and her sixth in total for the season.

Gadecki’s season record now stands at 42 wins and just 11 losses.

Kimberly Birrell returns to the Australian top 10 this week, moving up 25 positions to world No.221 following a quarterfinal appearance at WTA level.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Storm Hunter No.3 -1 Ellen Perez No.22 +2 Olivia Gadecki No.94 +11 Destanee Aiava No.164 +6 Daria Saville No.169 -3 Olivia Tjandramulia No.176 -22 Alexandra Bozovic No.181 0 Talia Gibson No.185 -7 Elysia Bolton No.200 -4 Kimberly Birrell No.221 +25

