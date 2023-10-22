By winning his first title in two years, James Duckworth sets a new Australian record on the ATP Challenger Tour.

Shenzhen, China, 22 October 2023 | Leigh Rogers

James Duckworth enjoyed a memorable week in China, capturing his 13th ATP Challenger Tour singles title.

This makes him the most decorated Australian singles player in ATP Challenger Tour history.

The 31-year-old secured his record-breaking title with a dominant 6-0 6-1 victory against Hong Kong’s Coleman Wong, conceding a mere eight points on serve in the swift 52-minute championship match.

It is Duckworth’s first title since September 2021 and snaps a five-match losing streak in finals.

Duckworth is the ninth Australian to win an ATP Challenger Tour singles title this season, joining compatriots Max Purcell, Jordan Thompson, Rinky Hijikata, Thanasi Kokkinakis, Aleksandar Vukic, Jason Kubler, Adam Walton and Chris O’Connell.

After peaking at world No.46 in a career-best 2022 season, Duckworth underwent hip surgery in early 2023 and was sidelined for four months.

The resurgent Duckworth, who is currently ranked No.144, was among six Australians to win professional titles in the past week.

Two of those title winners – Duckworth and Hijikata – will compete at the City of Playford Tennis International in Adelaide this coming week.

> READ: Star-studded field set for Australian Pro Tour event in Adelaide

This week’s most outstanding performers include:

Rinky Hijikata and Max Purcell: The Aussie duo, who were teaming up for the first time, won the doubles title at an ATP 500 tournament in Tokyo (Japan). It is 22-year-old Hijikata’s second tour-level title and 25-year-old Purcell’s fourth (and biggest since his Wimbledon 2022 victory).

Alex de Minaur: The 24-year-old was a singles quarterfinalist at the ATP 500 tournament in Tokyo. This was De Minaur’s 10th quarterfinal appearance of the season, the most recorded by an Australian man in a calendar year since Lleyton Hewitt in 2004.

Alexei Popyrin: The 24-year-old recorded his fourth top-20 victory of the season, beating world No.15 Karen Khachanov during a quarterfinal run at the ATP 500 tournament in Tokyo. This was Popyrin’s sixth career tour-level quarterfinal appearance and fourth this year.

Jordan Thompson: The 29-year-old scored his third career top-10 win, eliminating world No.9 Alexander Zverev in the opening round at the ATP 500 tournament in Tokyo.

Kimberly Birrell: The 25-year-old advanced to the doubles quarterfinals at a WTA 250 tournament in Nanching (China) alongside Norway’s Ulrikke Eikeri. Birrell also progressed to the second round in singles.

James Duckworth: The 31-year-old won the singles title at an ATP Challenger in Shenzhen (China). This is Duckworth’s 20th career title (13th at ATP Challenger level) and first since September 2021. He blitzed through the draw, conceding a total of six games across his final three matches.

Akira Santillan: The 26-year-old won the doubles title at an ATP Challenger in Hamburg (Germany) alongside Austrian Dennis Novak. This is Santillan’s 10th career doubles title – and first at ATP Challenger level since 2018. Santillan also advanced to the singles quarterfinals as a qualifier.

Olivia Gadecki: The 21-year-old won the doubles title at an ITF 100 tournament in Shrewsbury (Great Britain) alongside Brit Harriet Dart. It is Gadecki’s fourth consecutive title and her sixth in total for the year, all of which have been won with different partners.

Arina Rodionova: The 33-year-old made the singles semifinals at an ITF 60 tournament in Saguenay (Canada). It is Rodionova’s second consecutive semifinal appearance, with six wins from eight matches in the past fortnight.

Bernard Tomic: The 31-year-old won the singles title at an ITF 15 tournament in Las Vegas (USA). It is Tomic’s 11th career title and first since November 2022.

Elijah Dikkenberg: The 15-year-old won the boys’ singles title at an ITF J60 tournament in Lautoka (Fiji), beating Rohan Hazratwala in an all-Australian final. This is Dikkenberg’s first ITF World Tennis Tour junior title.

Jizelle Sibai: The 14-year-old won the girls’ singles title at an ITF J60 tournament in Lautoka, beating compatriot Ava-Monet Sycamore in the final. This is Sibai’s first ITF junior singles title. Sibai and Sycamore also combined to scoop the doubles crown.

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!