Australia, 16 October 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Australian players continue to shine on the world stage, with 14 advancing to finals at professional events in the past week.

This domination was worldwide too, with these finals taking place across three different continents (Australia, Asia and Europe).

“It’s great for Aussie tennis leading into another Aussie summer in a few months. It’s an exciting time,” said Matt Ebden, who was a doubles finalist at the Shanghai Masters.

In a promising sign for the future, multiple Australians also claimed junior titles on the ITF World Tennis Tour this week.

Meanwhile at the 2023 ITF Masters World Teams Championships in Spain, Australia’s men and women’s team claimed gold in the 65s category. The women’s team in the 70s category earned bronze.

This week’s most outstanding performers include:

Matt Ebden: The 35-year-old was a doubles finalist at an ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Shanghai (China) with India’s Rohan Bopanna. It was the duo’s fifth final of the season and secured their spot at the prestigious ATP Finals next month.

Rinky Hijikata: The 22-year-old teamed with Brit Cameron Norrie to reach the doubles semifinals at the Shanghai Masters, eliminating two seeded teams along the way. This was Hijikata’s career-best result at ATP Masters 1000 level.

Kimberly Birrell: The 25-year-old advanced to the singles quarterfinals at a WTA 250 tournament in Seoul (Korea). This matched Birrell’s career-best result at tour-level. She also progressed to the doubles quarterfinals alongside American Emina Bektas.

Priscilla Hon: The 25-year-old scored her first WTA-level main-draw singles victory since January 2022, reaching the second round at a WTA 250 tournament in Hong Kong.

Ellen Perez: The 28-year-old qualified at a WTA 500 tournament in Zhengzhou (China), scoring back-to-back singles wins for the first time since May. Her final-round triumph against world No.101 Tamara Korpatsch was her best win, ranking wise, since October 2022.

Andrew Harris and John-Patrick Smith: The Aussie duo finished runners-up in doubles at an ATP Challenger in Malaga (Spain). This was 29-year-old Harris’ eighth doubles final of the season and 34-year-old Smith’s sixth (which includes three in the past three weeks). It was their third final of the season together.

Matthew Romios: The 24-year-old was a doubles finalist at an ATP Challenger in Shenzhen (China) alongside Poland’s Piotr Matuszewski. It was Romios’ ninth doubles final appearance of the season and fourth at ATP Challenger level.

Luke Saville and Li Tu: The 29-year-old Saville and 27-year-old Tu were doubles semifinalists at the ATP Challenger in Shenzhen. It was Tu’s best doubles result of the season.

Olivia Gadecki: The 21-year-old combined with Brit Heather Watson to win the doubles title at an ITF 40 tournament in Quinta Do Lago (Portugal). This is Gadecki’s 10th career doubles title and her fifth of this season.

Arina Rodionova: The 33-year-old advanced to the singles semifinals at the ITF 40 tournament in Quinta Do Lago. The in-form Rodionova has reached the semifinals in three of her past five tournaments.

Taylah Preston: The 17-year-old won the women’s singles and doubles titles at the ITF 25 tournament in Cairns. This is Preston’s third singles title of the season and her first professional doubles title. The rising teen has now 15 of her past 17 singles matches on the Australian Pro Tour.

Destanee Aiava: The 23-year-old teamed with compatriot Taylah Preston to win the women’s doubles title at the ITF 25 tournament in Cairns. This is Aiava’s sixth title of the season and improves her recent record to 21 wins from her past 23 doubles matches.

Omar Jasika: The 26-year-old won the men’s singles title at the ITF 25 tournament in Cairns. This is Jasika’s 10th career singles title and his second of the season.

Jake Delaney: The 26-year-old finished runners-up in the men’s singles competition at the ITF 25 in Cairns. Delaney has been one of the most consistent performers on the Australian Pro Tour, winning 11 of his past 14 matches.

Jeremy Beale and Thomas Fancutt: The Aussie pair claimed the men’s doubles title at the ITF 25 tournament in Cairns. This is 29-year-old Beale’s 22nd career doubles title and his second of the season. It is a 24th career title for 28-year-old Fancutt and his third this year.

Tomislav Papac: The 28-year-old was a men’s doubles finalist in Cairns alongside Chinese Taipei’s Fu Hong-Lin. It was the first finals appearance of Papac’s profressional career.

Roisin Gilheany and Alicia Smith: The Aussie pair finished runners-up in women’s doubles in Cairns. This was 18-year-old Gilheany’s first professional final appearance, while 27-year-old Smith was contesting her second final of the season.

Emerson Jones: The 15-year-old claimed the biggest junior singles title of her career at an ITF J500 tournament in Osaka (Japan). Jones won six matches without dropping a set and is now on a 12-match winning streak on the world junior tour.

Rohan Hazratwala: The 16-year-old won the boys’ singles title at an ITF J60 tournament in Lautoka (Fiji). This is Hazratwala’s third ITF junior singles title of the season. Hazratwala also won the boys’ doubles title with 14-year-old compatriot Cruz Hewitt.

Ava-Monet Sycamore: The 16-year-old was a girls’ singles finalist at the ITF J60 tournament in Lautoka. Sycamore went one better in doubles, teaming with 14-year-old compatriot Jizelle Sibai to scoop the title. It is a first ITF junior title for both.

