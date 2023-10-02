The top-performing Australian players this week include Hayden Jones and Astra Sharma, who both captured titles on the ITF World Tour.

Australia, 2 October 2023 | Leigh Rogers

From epic comebacks to milestone victories, it has been another stunning week in Australian tennis.

Two Aussie players – junior Hayden Jones and the resurgent Astra Sharma – enjoyed title-winning runs, while Alex de Minaur joined exclusive company after scoring a steely win against a former world No.1.

This week’s most outstanding performers include:

Alex de Minaur: The 24-year-old saved three match points to beat former world No.1 Andy Murray at an ATP 500 tournament in Beijing (China). With this victory, De Minaur joined Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic as the only players to score five consecutive wins against Murray.

Daria Saville: The 29-year-old scored her first top-100 win on hard courts in more than 12 months, beating world No.90 Katerina Siniakova to reach the second round at a WTA 1000 tournament in Beijing (China).

Ellen Perez: The 27-year-old advanced to the doubles semifinals at a WTA 500 tournament in Tokyo (Japan) alongside American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez. This was Perez’s ninth WTA-level semifinal appearance of the season.

John Peers: The 35-year-old is through to the doubles semifinals at an ATP 250 tournament in Astana (Kazakhstan) with Croatia’s Mate Pavic. This is Peers’ third tour-level semifinal appearance of the year.

John-Patrick Smith: The 34-year-old teamed with Brit Henry Patten to reach the doubles final at an ATP Challenger event in Orleans (France). This was Smith’s fourth finals appearance this season.

Astra Sharma: The 28-year-old combined with Ukrainian Valeriya Strakhova to win a doubles title at an ITF 40 tournament in Kursumlijska Banja (Serbia). It is Sharma’s 10th career doubles title – and her third of 2023.

Matthew Dellavedova: The 23-year-old progressed to the singles semifinals at an ITF 15 tournament in Monastir (Tunisia). It was Dellavedova’s third semifinal appearance this year.

Thomas Braithwaite: The 23-year-old was a doubles finalist at the ITF 15 tournament in Monastir alongside German partner Max Wiskandt. Braithwaite has now won nine of his past 12 doubles matches and advanced to three consecutive finals.

Hayden Jones: The 17-year-old won the boys’ singles title at an ITF J200 tournament in Chuncheon (Korea). Jones claimed his third – and biggest – junior title without losing a set. He also advanced to the doubles semifinals.

