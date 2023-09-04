Australians Matthew Romios and Alexandra Bozovic both added to their doubles title collections this week.

Australia, 4 September 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Australian stars Alex de Minaur and Rinky Hijikata have dominated headlines this week with their outstanding performances at the US Open.

Both progressed to the fourth round in the men’s singles competition, which marks the first time two Australian men have reached this stage since 2020.

Doubles stars Matt Ebden and Ellen Perez are enjoying career-best runs at Flushing Meadows too.

> READ: Aussies advance to US Open doubles quarterfinals

But outside of New York, where the final Grand Slam tournament of the season is currently being played, several other Australian players have produced notable results on the world stage.

This week’s most outstanding performers include:

Matthew Romios: The 24-year-old won the doubles title at an ATP Challenger tournament in Zhangjiagang (China) alongside Chinese Taipei’s Ho Ray. This is Romios’ 11th career doubles title (second at ATP Challenger level) and fourth of this season.

James McCabe: The 20-year-old advanced to the singles semifinals at an ATP Challenger tournament in Zhangjiagang. It was McCabe’s third ATP Challenger semifinal appearance of the season and best result since March.

Seone Mendez: The 24-year-old was a singles semifinalist at an ITF 60 tournament in Prague (Czech Republic). It was Mendez’s sixth semifinal appearance at ITF-level this season.

Kaylah McPhee: The 25-year-old made the doubles semifinals at an ITF 60 tournament in Collonge-Bellerive (Switzerland) with Czech Michaela Bayerlova. It was McPhee’s ninth doubles semifinal appearance this year.

Alexandra Bozovic: The 24-year-old teamed with Brit Sarah Beth Grey to win the doubles title at an ITF 25 tournament in Valladolid (Spain). This is Bozovic’s eighth career title – and her fifth so far in 2023.

Charlie Camus: The 16-year-old was a singles finalist at an ITF J300 tournament in Repentigny (Canada). It was Camus’ third consecutive singles final appearance on the ITF junior circuit.

